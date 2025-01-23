Remains of former Sussex railway station revealed in latest episode of Tracing the Rails

He manages to stand on what remains of the platform at Steyning railway station and even finds an original curved decorative wall tie, buried among bushes.

Episode 3 of Tracing the Rails, Part One – Steyning, went live on YouTube on January 18, following a private screening at Beeding and Bramber Village Hall on January 11.

Producer Lou Kirk-Partridge said: "The preview went really well. Since then, we have launched the episode on our YouTube channel and put the Directors Cut, the original long version, on our Patreon."

She revealed that director Chris Kirk had been working hard to make 12 half-hour episodes out of the first three parts of series one for Rewind TV, and these will start to be shown on television from February 9.

Episode 3, Part Two – Steyning, is currently being edited and preparations are being made to start filming at Henfield and Partridge Green, the next station stops on the line.

Tracing the Rails is self-funded and Patreon subscribers can sign up at tracingtherails.com to support the project. It was planned as six concise episodes, one for each station along the Steyning Line, but it has grown, thanks to so much wonderful history and so many stories being uncovered.

In Part One – Steyning, Stephen Cranford starts the episode walking along the path of the old railway line, which is now a road, the A283 Steyning bypass. He stops at the site of the Castle Lane level crossing in Steyning, just north of Bramber.

Stephen says: "Castle Lane is pretty important. It's one of the routes that connected Bramber and Steyning, and of course instead of a railway line, it's now a busy road."

At the Castle Lane crossing, the railway line would have been where the pavement is now but as you head north towards Steyning, it followed the path of the road more accurately. Bramber Station and Steyning station were not that far apart, only just over half a mile.

Stephen explains why they were built so close together: "Steyning is the major town along the route. It's got a large population, it's got a market, it's where the locos filled up with water.

"Bramber was an important tourist destination, so it warranted having two stations very close together. Castle Lane was also very important, as the connecting road between Bramber and Steyning."

Stephen explored Bramber and its railway history in Episode Two of Tracing the Rails. In Episode Three, he steams on to Steyning station to root around the ruins.

Stephen investigates the buildings around the station, pops into Steyning Museum to see some of the original artefacts, and chats with various people about their memories of the Steyning Line.

He meets Chris Rogers, whose grandfather Maurice Rogers was the station master at Steyning until 1951, when he sadly died of a heart attack at Christmas. Chris's grandmother, Gladys Rogers, had to move to the railway cottage by the level crossing and she was responsible for opening the gate for traffic.

Chris said he never thought to ask her how the system worked, what alerted her to a train approaching, but he does remember walking along the rails after the line was closed in 1966.

Stephen said the arrival of the railway in Steyning in 1861 transformed the prosperity of the town. It was built as a single track but due to its popularity, a second line was added around 20 years later.

He points out: "There are absolutely no clues, as a driver, that this was once a railway station but there are still some signs. In order to see them, you need to have a look in the bushes."

Stephen finds the old southbound platform, part of the wall where passengers would have leaned, the corner where the waiting room once stood and a parapet where the corner of the footbridge would have been, with an original curved decorative wall tie still there.

Many key buildings, like the laundry, the market and The Railway Hotel, were once situated near the railway line. The auction house and railway cottages are still there, plus on private land there are still two sets of steps that led down to the station.

Stepping from rails to ales, he reveals a little known piece of history about The White Horse, in High Street, which was first identified as an inn in 1614.

It was a key stopping point on the route between London and Brighton, with stables attached. For many years, the London and South Coast Railway used it as an agency for running a horse coach network, a shuttle service departing from the hotel courtyard every Thursday to pick up people from villages that were not connected to the railway.

Stephen says for anyone wanting to explore the Steyning Line now, you need to use a lot of imagination and research old photographs to find out exactly where you are.

Tracing the Rails is packed with fascinating history, including original footage from the Steyning Line and many old pictures. With the help of transport historian and co-presenter Mike Jaimes, it cleverly links past and present, using vivid storytelling and stunning visuals.

1 . Tracing the Rails Tracing the Rails producer Lou Kirk-Partridge, director and editor Chris Kirk and presenter Stephen Cranford Photo: Lou Kirk-Partridge

2 . Tracing the Rails Episode 3 of Tracing the Rails, Part One - Steyning, went live on YouTube on January 18 Photo: Lou Kirk-Partridge

3 . Tracing the Rails Steyning railway station opened in 1861 and closed in 1966 Photo: Archive

4 . Tracing the Rails Presenter Stephen Cranford leaning on the wall of Steyning railway station in Episode 3 of Tracing the Rails, Part One - Steyning Photo: Tracing the Rails