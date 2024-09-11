Restored replica Worthing Tramocar to be unveiled by Amberley Museum at Autumn Bus Show

Work on a replica Worthing Tramocar has been completed and Amberley Museum is preparing to unveil it at the Autumn Bus Show this September.

The museum’s replica has undergone an extensive restoration, including engine repairs, blind replacement and a full repaint. It will be the central feature of the Autumn Bus Show on September 22 and will mark the centenary of the introduction of the first Tramocar to Worthing bus services in 1924.

The Worthing Tramocars formed part of the public transport network in Worthing during the 1920s and 1930s. The vehicles were converted dustbin lorries manufactured by Shelvoke and Drewry.

The service was the brainchild of Bill W. R. Gates, a businessman who had made his fortune in New Zealand before returning to his native England. He registered the name Tramocar as a trademark and procured and converted 13 vehicles for use on various routes around the town.

Worthing Tramocar BP 9822 visiting the original garage in Wordsworth Road, Worthing. Picture: Amberley Museum

Tramocar services ran from 1924 until 1942, latterly operated by bus company Southdown Motor Services, which introduced a further two Tramocars.

A 1920s Shelvoke & Drewry freighter chassis was acquired by Amberley Museum in the 1990s and was used to build a replica Worthing Tramocar. The chassis belonged to a municipal dustbin lorry built for the city of Truro in Cornwall.

The replica bears the registration number BP 9822, which was the number of the first Tramocar in the original fleet. In July 1997, it was driven from the museum to Worthing, where it was one of the attractions of a five-day fair on the seafront.

After visiting the original garage in Wordsworth Road, Worthing, which still survives, it ran along the original seafront route and beyond. The service was open to the public and 'carried a full load on virtually every trip'.

Visitors to the Autumn Bus Show at Amberley will be able to enjoy a showcase of buses from the museum’s own collection, the Southdown Omnibus collection and a number of visiting buses.

The earliest bus at the Museum is a 1914 petrol-electric and there are several buses from the 1920s and 1930s. There will be bus rides all day, transporting visitors around the museum grounds with either the 1914 or a 1928 open-topped bus in service, subject to weather conditions.

Peter, the 1918 Bagnall steam locomotive, will also be running on the narrow-gauge railway to carry passengers around the site.

Visit www.amberleymuseum.co.uk for more information. The museum asks people to pre-book tickets online to avoid disappointment.