Retro Bexhill school proms pictures - Who do you recognise?

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 22nd May 2025, 12:19 BST
Updated 22nd May 2025, 12:24 BST
We take a look back through our photographic archives to revisit proms held by secondary schools in the town.

Who do you recognise?

See also:

Hastings and St Leonards prom pictures from 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018

Retro school proms - Ratton School, The Causeway, St Catherine’s College, The Eastbourne Academy, Hailsham Community College

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Bexhill High Prom 2011

1. bh prom 1(2).JPG

Bexhill High Prom 2011 Photo: ted taylor

Bexhill High Prom 2011

2. bh prom 2(2).JPG

Bexhill High Prom 2011 Photo: Ted Taylor

Bexhill High Prom 2011

3. bh prom 3.JPG

Bexhill High Prom 2011 Photo: Ted Taylor

Bexhill High Prom 2011

4. bh prom 5.JPG

Bexhill High Prom 2011 Photo: Ted Taylor

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:St LeonardsHastings
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice