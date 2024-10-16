Retro: Look back at pictures from the Hailsham bonfire and fireworks display in 2011

Take a look back at pictures from a previous Hailsham bonfire and fireworks display, ahead of the event’s return this weekend.

This year’s bonfire returns to Hailsham on October 19 at 7.30pm.

Ahead of the festivities, we’re taking a look back at pictures from the event which took place on Oc tober 15, 2011.

Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?

Hailsham Bonfire Society parade and fireworks

1. Retro: Look back at pictures from the Hailsham bonfire and fireworks display in 2011

Hailsham Bonfire Society parade and fireworks Photo: Stephen Curtis

Fireworks and bonfire.

2. Retro: Look back at pictures from the Hailsham bonfire and fireworks display in 2011

Fireworks and bonfire. Photo: Stephen Curtis

Members of Heathfield Silver Band

3. Retro: Look back at pictures from the Hailsham bonfire and fireworks display in 2011

Members of Heathfield Silver Band Photo: Stephen Curtis

Four maidens from Waterloo Bonfire Society

4. Retro: Look back at pictures from the Hailsham bonfire and fireworks display in 2011

Four maidens from Waterloo Bonfire Society Photo: Stephen Curtis

