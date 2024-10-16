This year’s bonfire returns to Hailsham on October 19 at 7.30pm.
Ahead of the festivities, we’re taking a look back at pictures from the event which took place on Oc tober 15, 2011.
Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?
Hailsham Bonfire Society parade and fireworks Photo: Stephen Curtis
Fireworks and bonfire. Photo: Stephen Curtis
Members of Heathfield Silver Band Photo: Stephen Curtis
Four maidens from Waterloo Bonfire Society Photo: Stephen Curtis
