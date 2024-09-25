Retro: Look back at pictures of the Eastbourne Silver Band through the years

On February 16, 1950, a group of people gathered at the police headquarters in Eastbourne and formed a working party to discuss setting up a town band.

Out of the working party came a committee which laid down the working frame of what has now become the Eastbourne Silver Band.

Almost since its formation in 1950, the Eastbourne Silver Band presented a free concert at the Bandstand each Christmas morning.

It’s a well-loved tradition that attracts large crowds every single year.

The band also plays at several other venues in Eastbourne and provides the music for other important events – including Remembrance Day and Easter Sunday.

Take a look below at photos of the band through the years.

Eastbourne Silver Band in the 1950s Photo: Keith Marshall

Eastbourne Silver Band taking part in a parade Photo: Keith Marshall

Eastbourne Silver Band performing on an open-top bus, believed to be in the early 1960s. Photo: Keith Marshall

Eastbourne Silver Band early performance at the Bandstand Photo: Keith Marshall