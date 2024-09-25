Retro: Look back at pictures of the Eastbourne Silver Band through the years

On February 16, 1950, a group of people gathered at the police headquarters in Eastbourne and formed a working party to discuss setting up a town band.
Out of the working party came a committee which laid down the working frame of what has now become the Eastbourne Silver Band.
Almost since its formation in 1950, the Eastbourne Silver Band presented a free concert at the Bandstand each Christmas morning.
It’s a well-loved tradition that attracts large crowds every single year.
The band also plays at several other venues in Eastbourne and provides the music for other important events – including Remembrance Day and Easter Sunday.
Take a look below at photos of the band through the years.
