Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of the most popular parts of Hastings Country Park Nature Reserve is 100 years old this year. The 42½ acres of the Fire Hills were under threat of development in 1925, but were rescued by a campaign launched by Hastings Council.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fear that this attractive stretch of open coast might be built on was sparked by the steady spreading of the adjoining ‘new town’ of Fairlight Cove. Until 1917 the only buildings where the suburb-like Cove is today were Waites Farm and its various sheds. Then in November that year the ownership of much of eastern Fairlight was changed when most of the Lucas-Shadwell family’s Fairlight Hall Estate was auctioned.

This followed the death of William Lucas-Shadwell in 1915, Conservative MP for Hastings from 1895-1900. He was the only son of William Drew Lucas-Shadwell who had built Fairlight Hall in Martineau Lane in 1851. A

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

total of 3,680 acres was sold in 1917, covering an area from Fairlight Church along the coast to Rye Harbour, taking in most of Pett and many farms, including Warren Farm at Fairlight, and Waites Farm with its adjoining

Fairlight Cove Hotel. Pic: contributed

153 acres.

These two farms were bought by Lord Rothermere, the right-wing newspaper magnate who in 1896 had started the first tabloid daily paper, the Daily Mail. He purchased this property as a wedding present for his son, the Hon Esmond Harmsworth MP, who briefly lived in the Warren farmhouse (his first daughter was to be the wife of Hastings MP Neil Cooper-Key). But Esmond sold most of it in 1921.

Development began on part of Waites Farm a year later, starting the Fairlight Cove estate. The eastern half of the estate, along Lower Waites Lane, appears to have been mostly sold by Harmsworth to a Capt RE Philp, who then sold building plots individually, and thereby created the rather disorganised ad hoc layout of today’s Cove, then initially known as the Waites Estate. At that time there was little in the way of planning legislation controlling what was built in the countryside, so the estate was initially the scene of a variety of randomly designed hand-built bungalows.

But good development also soon started, and by October 1924 Capt Philp could advertise for sale two large bungalows in half-acre grounds. Also for sale in ‘the loveliest spot on the South Coast’ were ‘freehold plots, from half to five acres, from £95; six-roomed bungalows built to order from £515’. The ‘tiny Bungalow Village’ also had three tennis courts and ‘adequate bus services to and from Hastings’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Waites Farm. Pic: contributed

By mid-1925 not only were many buildings going up quickly on the eastern Waites estate, but the first development was taking place on the other half of the Cove, west of Waites Lane and Smugglers Way. It was this quickly spreading conversion of the countryside into a large suburb that prompted a late-1925 campaign in Hastings to stop it spreading onto the Fire Hills.

The western half of the Cove and Waites Farm had been sold in 1921 by Harmsworth to a syndicate known as Fairlight Estates Ltd. In 1923 the farm’s cowshed was converted to become the main part of large 40-bed Fairlight Cove Hotel, which was built at the great cost of £6,700 by a Mrs Mabel Schoneboom, with a lease from the syndicate. The hotel, which had extensive grounds and gardens, has had various names over the years, including the Bungalow Hotel, the Cove Hotel and even the Fairlight Cove Bungalow Hotel!

The company set about building what they called the Fire Hills Estate by first constructing the roads Shepherd’s Way and Channel Way. The farm stopped working in 1925 and the company then started building a

laid-out estate of better-designed houses than those on the eastern Waites Estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 1925 preservation movement prompted Mrs Schoneboom, who owned the Fire Hills, to offer them to Hastings Council for £1,530 (about £95,000 today). So in mid-December councillors launched a public appeal

‘for £5,000 to save a magnificent stretch of coast for the people’. The appeal, which included some nearby acres, was endorsed by many well-known people, including the Earl of Chichester, the Countess Brassey and two MPs, with the mayor of Hastings acting as the treasurer. This was successful, and a total of 69 acres were eventually purchased from local resident Mrs Schoneboom for £2,000, and on 6 April 1927 the Prince of Wales witnessed the handing-over ceremony.

There is much more about the history of the Nature Reserve on my website www.hastingscountryparkhistory.com , and you can join the Friends of the Nature Reserve via