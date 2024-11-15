People being rescued from wreckagePeople being rescued from wreckage
People being rescued from wreckage

Retro: Take a look back at photos from Eastbourne during the war years

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 15th Nov 2024, 18:48 GMT
We’ve taken a look through our archive at photos of Eastbourne during the war years.

Eastbourne is thought to be the most bombed coastal town in the South-East, having sustained 112 attacks in the Second World War.

Between July 1940 and December 1941, more than four hundred bombs were dropped in the area, according to VisitEastbourne.

The worst bombing raid on the town took place on April 3, 1943 when 10 enemy aircraft dropped 12 bombs on the town centre.

Prior to this, in 1939, Eastbourne was considered a ‘safe zone’ and even welcomed thousands of evacuees from London.

See below to view photos of life during the war and the destruction left behind by the bombings.

Destruction at Mansfield Garage

1. looking back war years 5.JPG

Destruction at Mansfield Garage Photo: Archive

Meads Street

2. Retro: Take a look back at photos from Eastbourne during the war years

Meads Street Photo: Archive

Grove Road

3. looking back war years grov.JPG

Grove Road Photo: Archive

Channel View Road

4. Retro: Take a look back at photos from Eastbourne during the war years

Channel View Road Photo: Archive

