Riot, ritual and rebellion in Sussex, from Jack Cade to the Blackshirts

Sussex has a long history of riot and rebellion, from medieval peasant revolts to street fights between fascists and their opponents in the 1930s.

Historian Chris Hare says Sussex has seen more than its fair share of conflict and he will delve into this largely unknown history, including such shadowy groups as the Clubmen, Captain Swing and the Bonfire Boys, in an illustrated talk at the Coronation Hall, Slindon, at 2pm on Saturday, November 29.

Chris said: "The county of Sussex was once a kingdom – and, yes – there really was, for some 300 years, a King of Sussex. Even when the county became subsumed into Wessex, it retained a sturdy independence and a reluctance to conform to changes taking place in the rest of England.

"For example, Sussex was the last of the old Saxon kingdoms to convert to Christianity. When Duke William of Normandy conquered this country in 1066, he was particularly harsh in his treatment of Sussex, for it was here that his defeated rival, King Harold, held his ancestral lands, and it was here that Harold and his noblemen made their last stand, and died together on Senlac Hill.

Cliffe Bonfire Society smugglers in Lewes. Picture: Chris Hare

"From that time onwards, all the land was owned and ruled over by Normans and their descendants, while the Sussex people, even those of noble birth, were reduced to the status of landless peasants.

"In Sussex, a distinction needs to be drawn between the Weald and the Downs and coastal area – the former was a wild and wooded country, where both king and church struggled to impose their authority; while the latter was far more closely controlled and regulated by powerful landowners, such as the earls of Arundel.

"The Peasants’ Revolt of 1381, with its leaders, Watt Tyler, Jack Straw and the itinerant preacher, John Ball, has gone down in history as the moment when the English almost overthrew their Anglo-Norman masters.

"Resentment of serfdom and the much-hated Poll Tax, fuelled the rebellion, and led to several of the king’s ministers, including the Archbishop of Canterbury being beheaded by the peasant army as they stormed into London.

Thomas Henwood's lithograph, The Procession of the Lewes Bonfire Boys, 1853. Picture: Chris Hare

"It is said that the little hamlet of Balls Cross, just outside Petworth, is so named because John Ball preached to the people there, assuring them that their cause was just and Godly.

"In 1450, a former mercenary called Jack Cade roused the people of the Weald once more into rebellion and, as in 1381, his rebels battled their way into London. Again, royal ministers were beheaded and great uproar prevailed until at last Cade’s rebellion was crushed.

"It is believed that Cade Street is so named because the rebels made their last stand there, although it has been suggested that the final battle actually took place at Newick. The following year, the brothers John and William Merfold tried to continue the struggle, but like Cade, died in the attempt.

"During the reign of Queen Mary, from 1553 to 1558, the spirit of resistance was embodied in militant Protestants, burned at the stake for their refusal to conform to religious orthodoxy.

Jack Cade, a former mercenary, roused the people of the Weald into rebellion. Picture: Chris Hare

"In medieval times, groups of heretics, known as lollards, are believed to have encouraged the rebellions, and now, over a century later, men and women were prepared to die a terrible death for their beliefs.

"Nearly all those burned in Sussex came from the villages of the Weald, six being martyred at Mayfield, and three at East Grinstead, with nine or ten other villages having at least one martyr. In Lewes, ten were burned together, and their names were long cherished and remembered by the people of the town.

"During the English Civil War of 1642 to 1646, the great landed families were divided against each other, some staying loyal to King Charles I, others supporting the parliamentary cause. Merchants and those engaged in industry, tended to favour parliament, while country squires and clergy tended to support the king.

"In Sussex, and other counties, too, in the south and west of England, the country people were scornful of both sides and simply wished the wars to end. In frustration at the impact of the fighting on their lives, and particularly the impressment of local men to serve in the military, a rebellion broke out in West Sussex in 1645, with the rebels making their encampment at Walberton.

The Peasants’ Revolt of 1381, with its leaders Watt Tyler, Jack Straw and the itinerant preacher John Ball, has gone down in history. Picture: Chris Hare

"Eventually they were dispersed by soldiers and their leader killed. Known as the Clubmen, possibly due to the wooden clubs they wielded, they also rose up at Horsham in 1648. Their simple demand was for the withdrawal of all armies and the end to military rule.

"Twenty years of war with France ended with Napoleon’s defeat at Waterloo in 1815. What should have been the joyous return of peace was soon turned into the hardships of a long economic depression.

"Thousands of soldiers and sailors were no longer needed and no longer paid. The despised Corn Laws kept the price of grain artificially high in the interests of the great country landowners. The middle class were squeezed and the poor were pushed into terrible poverty, with falling wages and rising unemployment.

"The introduction of threshing machines put even more men out of work as mechanisation did away with the need for gangs of men to thresh corn by hand with flails. The response was a great uprising that consisted of mobs of men smashing threshing machines, setting fire to barns and hayricks, and massing in towns and villages, demanding an increase in wages.

"Threatening letters were sent to landowners and magistrates, signed by the mythical leader of the revolt, Captain Swing. One warned ‘Revenge for thee is on the wing, from they determined Captain Swing’.

"The lighting of bonfires and the making and burning of effigies of unpopular individuals in late autumn dates back a long way in Sussex, probably predating the Gunpowder Plot of 1605. For example, as late as the mid-19th century, the village of Warninglid, was still celebrating Bonfire Night, not on November 5 but October 25, the anniversary of the Battle of Agincourt in 1415.

Mobs led by the mythical Captain Swing smashed threshing machines and set fire to barns and hayricks. Picture: Chris Hare

"Bonfire Boy parades and demonstrations were wild and anarchic, with groups of youths and men, frequently disguised and carrying staves and bludgeons, taking control of the streets. Barrels were set on fire and sent rolling in all directions, as very loud and powerful fireworks, known as squibs, rousers, and serpents, were detonated all night long. In coastal areas, old boats were hauled up from beaches and harbours, set on fire and dragged through the streets.

"Bonfire Boys fought running battles with the police. At Lewes and Worthing, the disorder, including attacks on property, were so severe that the Riot Act was read. At Lewes a special force of Metropolitan police were brought in by train to clear the streets; at Worthing, mounted dragoon guards were required to restore order. The old Sussex motto, ‘We Wun’t be Druv!’, seemed to manifest itself most forcefully on November 5.

"During the 1930s, Sir Oswald Mosley’s British Union of Fascists, were very active in West Sussex, with several branches in the county. Fascist summer camps where held at the Witterings, and Mosley and his lieutenant, William Joyce, were frequent visitors to the county, addressing large crowds at public meetings.

"These meetings often became rowdy, when anti-fascists tried to disrupt the proceedings. Following a meeting at the Pier Pavilion in Worthing in October 1934 addressed by Mosley, fights broke out between blackshirted fascists and their opponents. All along South Street and into Warwick Street, men were hurled into shop doorways and knocked to the ground.

"Similar scenes took place elsewhere in the county. At the outbreak of war in 1939, the fascists remained active, opposing war with Nazi Germany. On becoming prime minister in May 1940, Winston Churchill ordered the internment, without trail, of hundreds of British fascists. No county in England saw more arrests than West Sussex."

Chris Hare has been studying riots and rebellions in Sussex for more than 40 years. His talk will also include discussion of ‘rough music’, as well as the riots and rebellions mentioned in this article. Booking for the talk is via ticket tailor at www.tickettailor.com/events/historypeople/1802930