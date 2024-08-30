Had there been one, the prize for causing the most hilarity would no doubt have gone to the fancy-dressed crew of River Bed. Despite numerous attempts to keep their craft upright, the mixed fours team just kept rolling over and never managed to leave the start.

It had been feared the race would have to be cancelled in 2009 but new organiser Anthony Weller stepped in to rescue it from going under.

It was a cold, damp September day 15 years when 55 crews took to the water for the annual event. Anthony and his team of helpers sent the rafters on their way from the Cowdray Ruins launch point at 30-second intervals, to paddle the five-mile course to Lods Bridge at Selham.

Fastest time was set, as so often before, by Les Holdaway and his crew aboard the super-raft Hooks Wet Dream. They crossed the finish in 1hr 15mins 40secs.

Anthony confessed the whole experience was ‘a little bit stressful’ at times, though there were few hitches, except at the notorious fish ladder obstacle, as there was not enough water flowing over, so a lot of people seemed to get stuck.

While he took charge, his predecessor Robin Shapland was taking part, and he had something to celebrate at the end of the day. Robin and his partner Jayne Sherwood won their class aboard One More Time with two minutes to spare.

The event raised £6,190, which was shared between Macmillan Cancer Support, the Rosemary Foundation palliative care charity and Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice.

Superraft winners were Les Holdaway, K. Holdaway, S. Holdaway and K. Petter. The winning family was Graham Bowbrick, Kristian Bowbrick, Tina Bowbrick and Charlotte Bowbrick. Top pub team was Mark Perry, Harry Perry, Dave Perry, Mark Francis. Best-prepared raft was Hood Ya Think We Are, the mixed fours team of James Atkinson, Charlotte Redfearn, Ed Seymour and Henry Atkinson. Best fancy dress went to the Cowabunga superraft team of Gavin Wood, Chris Mathews, Jason Walsh, Robert Mathews.

1 . River Rother Raft Race 2009 It was a cold, damp September day 15 years when 55 crews took to the water for the annual event Photo: Kate Shemilt

2 . River Rother Raft Race 2009 Rafts set off down the river Photo: Kate Shemilt

3 . River Rother Raft Race 2009 Rafts set off down the river Photo: Kate Shemilt