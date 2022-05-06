Roman Footsteps: The story behind the Chilgrove mosaic

Beneath the surface of the agricultural landscape lay a hidden gem, frozen in time for almost 200 years. Preserved among the plough soil sat the remains of a Roman villa, providing a unique glimpse into the life of Romano-British farmers.

On the day of the discovery, Alf’s plough struck a stone object in the soil, later confirmed as a Roman column. Subsequent excavations in the surrounding area led to the discovery of two Roman villas, believed to have been constructed in the 2nd century AD, built for farming purposes, evidenced by the presence of stockyards, barns and granaries. Both villas create the impression of a prosperous household, with luxuries such as mosaics and bathhouses, pointing towards the monetary benefits of their rural occupation.

Artists reconstruction of Chilgrove I

An archaeological examination of the Chilgrove I site, at which a large section of mosaic was discovered, now on display at The Novium Museum, unveiled fascinating information on its history and development. While there is no firm dating evidence, the villa is believed to have been built around the 2nd century AD and comprised five rooms, alongside a potential corridor spanning the east side of the building.

From approximately the end of the 3rd century AD, the villa began to flourish and was rebuilt on a larger scale, although with roughly the same plan. In addition to this, a bathhouse was added on the south end, while an improved stockyard with barns was constructed.

From the 4th century AD onwards, the inhabitants’ economic growth is evident, as mosaic flooring was added to principal rooms and several modifications to the bathhouse were implemented. However, as we progress into the 4th and early 5th century AD, a dramatic change can be seen in the villa’s prosperity.

A portion of the villa had burned down and the bath suite was robbed of building stone. Signs were also present of squatter occupation, as the domestic use of the villa halted. Overall, however, the villa can be interpreted as a signifier of the prosperous nature of Romano-British farming.

Chilgrove mosaic from Chilgrove I, in situ during archaeological excavation

Arguably, the polychrome mosaic flooring excavated from Chilgrove I room six is one of the most thrilling discoveries of the project. Although the central motif is missing, the mosaic is a piece of great beauty and craftsmanship, boasting a colour palette of red, white, yellow, grey-blue and brown tesserae.

Its intricate design incorporates knots, buds and petals into a symmetrical pattern, however the piece has suffered a large amount of damage over its lifespan. Although well designed, the mosaic was poorly laid and was set into only a few inches of dirty mortar.

Additionally, archaeologists believe that the mosaic may have been damaged in antiquity by a post-hole being sunk through it, as well as the burial of an infant in one corner. Furthermore, the continual farming and ploughing of the Chilgrove fields prior to the discovery of the villas will have inflicted damage upon the underlying features.

Only approximately half of the mosaic piece remains but the original size spanned 16ft 4in square. The remnants of the mosaic provide an impressive vision of Roman interior design and an insight into the taste and character of the Chilgrove household.

Aerial view of the Chilgrove I villa excavation site

The Chilgrove villas tell us much about the farming and agricultural practices of the Roman period. For example, at Chilgrove I, a higher percentage of sheep bones in the upper levels have been recorded. During the 4th century, historians have argued that the agricultural focus may have shifted to sheep farming. It is less labour intensive and simultaneously provides both meat and wool. Therefore, the prosperity of the Chilgrove villa may have been supported by the increasing market for such products.

Equally, we should treat such figures with caution, as they could simply indicate the personal dietary habits of the occupants during that time.

As a celebration of Chichester’s rich Roman heritage, The Novium Museum will be running Chichester Roman Week between May 28 and June 1, 2022. An exciting range of walks, talks, craft activities and more will be on offer, enabling everyone to delve into the city’s great Roman past and learn more.

The week’s events will culminate in a free, large scale, re-enactment in Priory Park on Wednesday, June 1 – a fantastic day out for all the family. To find out more or to book tickets, visit www.thenovium.org/romanweek