Follies are strange and extravagant buildings that serve no purpose other than for decoration. Often, they are designed to look like something far more important than they actually are.
Sussex as a number of follies, some that can be visited and others on private land but all fascinating. One of them is featured in my series of West Sussex walks that I launched earlier this year – and more will follow.
1. Follies in Sussex
Some of the fascinating follies in Sussex Photo: National World
2. Brightling Needle
This 65ft-high obelisk stands on Brightling Down. It is a Grade II* listed building made of stone. It is another of Mad Jack Fuller's follies built in the early 19th century and it is visible for miles around but stands on private land. Photo: Google
3. Brightling Mausoleum pyramid
John 'Mad Jack’ Fuller was an MP and the Squire of Brightling, near Robertsbridge. He was best known for building a series of follies. In September 1828, Mad Jack bought Bodiam Castle for 3,000 guineas at auction to save it from destruction. He constructed this 25ft-high stone pyramid in the churchyard of St Thomas à Becket as his final resting place and legend has it that he was interred in his most flamboyant clothes, sitting at a table laden with food and a bottle of port at hand. It was built in 1810 and Mad Jack died on April 11, 1834. Photo: Carolyn Robertson
4. Carne's Seat
Built by the 2nd Duke of Richmond, Carne’s Seat is a beautiful folly in Westhampnett, in the grounds of Goodwood House, seen here. This Grade II* listed building is named after a French retainer of his grandmother, Louise de Kerouaille, Duchess of Portsmouth. It is built of stone said to have come from the ruins of the tower of the old Parish Church of Hove. Photo: Habibur Rahman