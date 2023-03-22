3 . Brightling Mausoleum pyramid

John 'Mad Jack’ Fuller was an MP and the Squire of Brightling, near Robertsbridge. He was best known for building a series of follies. In September 1828, Mad Jack bought Bodiam Castle for 3,000 guineas at auction to save it from destruction. He constructed this 25ft-high stone pyramid in the churchyard of St Thomas à Becket as his final resting place and legend has it that he was interred in his most flamboyant clothes, sitting at a table laden with food and a bottle of port at hand. It was built in 1810 and Mad Jack died on April 11, 1834. Photo: Carolyn Robertson