Littlehampton Sea Cadets held a drumhead service at the Baptist Church on Sunday, June 5, 1977, having moved it from Caffyns Field due to threatening rain. Guides, Brownies and members of the Air Training Corps joined the parade, led by the Sea Cadet band, from the railway station to the church. Among the large congregation were about 70 young people who were presented with jubilee gospels.

Rain, gales, chilly temperatures - just about the worst weather could do in June - could not stop Rustington from bringing the spirit of the Silver Jubilee alive. Hundreds of people swarmed to the shopping centre on Monday, June 6, 1977, to watch the village carnival procession. The Street was bright with bunting and banners and while the large crowd had raincoats and umbrellas, for those on parade there was little they could do but smile and brave the blustery showers.

The procession was organised by Mary Calloway and Audrey Smith with a team of helpers. Among the 22 entries were various youth groups, including Rustington Young Players with their portrayal of smugglers. Judges gave Blue Line Taxis a special commendation for their float, Fit For a Queen, showing how Elizabeth I might have travelled.

East Preston had a torchlight procession, bonfire and barbecue on Monday, June 6, 1977. Youngsters from the village marched with torches blazing from the beach opposite the King of Clubs at Angmering-on Sea. A crowd of many hundreds braved a biting wind to watch.

Angmering had a splendid procession of 30 floats for its jubilee carnival, led by the May Queen, 11-year-old Alison Kernoghan. There was a village fete, mini Olympics on Fletchers Field and a bonfire in the evening.

See also: See how Littlehampton celebrated the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in June 1953

1. Littlehampton Children in Belloc Road, Littlehampton, competing in a slow bicycle race a their jubilee street party Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

2. Littlehampton Fancy dress at the street party in Bayford Road, Littlehampton Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

3. Rustington A group of happy youngsters in high spirits at the Rustington carnival procession on Monday, June 6, 1977 Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

4. Rustington Rustington Young Players with their smugglers float for the Rustington carnival procession on Monday, June 6, 1977 Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales