See how Selsey used to look with fantastic series of aerial shots from 20 years ago

Sights like West Sands Caravan Park as it was before it became Seal Bay Resort, East Beach, Selsey Coastguard Station and the old Selsey Lifeboat Station feature.

You can also see the junction of Seal Road and Grafton Road, West Street, Kingsway and the sea end of Hillfield Road.

Witness the green of the site for new housing, south of Chichester Road, Selsey, before Asda was built at Park Farm.

There were long-running battles over these controversial plans for a major Selsey development before they were given the green light by Chichester District Council in May 2015.

The planning committee approved the building of 139 homes, a hotel, pub or restaurant and a petrol station, as well as a new Asda supermarket on the northern edge of the town on the Park Farm site.

Developer Landlink Estates saw it as a great opportunity for Selsey to change its outlook for the better and some were delighted at the prospect of an Asda and more affordable housing.

But opinion was divided opinion across the town and the surrounding area, as others feared a change in the trading landscape’ in Selsey that could lead to the death of independent businesses in the town centre.

Construction of the new food store began in October 2016 and by January 2017, it was taking shape, with the steel frames of the supermarket and adjacent restaurant in place, and roofing and cladding well advanced.

The construction team established excellent relations with local people, with one resident even delivering a plate of fruit scones to the builders – hospitality the like of which the main contractor RG Group had never seen this before.

The development meant alterations to the roundabout at Chichester Road and Manor Road, road widening and highways improvement works.

After three years of fierce debate, Selsey Asda officially opened in June 2017, along with a new Costa next door.

1 . Selsey from the air 2005 The site for new housing, south of the Chichester Road, Selsey Photo: Malcolm McCluskey

2 . Selsey from the air 2005 The area surrounding the old Selsey Lifeboat Station Photo: Malcolm McCluskey

3 . Selsey from the air 2005 The junction of Seal Road and Grafton Road, Selsey Photo: Malcolm McCluskey

4 . Selsey from the air 2005 The sea end of Hillfield Road, Selsey Photo: Malcolm McCluskey