The Queen at the South of England Show at Ardingly, captured by Herald and Gazette photographer Gerald Thompson

There was a complete sell-out of jubilee flags and bunting in Worthing a week before the big celebrations, with traders like Woolworths, Bentalls and WH Smith saying they were unable to get hold of further supplies. Commemorative mugs were also extremely popular.

The town’s jubilee celebrations started on Sunday, June 5, 1977, with a united procession organised by Worthing and District Council of Churches from Victoria Park to Steyne Gardens, ending with an outdoor service of thanksgiving. There was also a torchlight procession planned for the following day, organised by Worthing Round Table, with Worthing Sea Cadets, police cadets and boys’ club members parading from Stoke Abbott Road down Chapel Road to Worthing Pier and along to Splash Point for a bonfire.

Gifts were given to children in the town and the hall at Goring CE Primary School was draped with Union Flags as 243 children aged from five to 11 were presented with jubilee crowns, watched by their parents. A recorder group performed and deputy head Frances Hillier read a jubilee poem.

See also: See how Worthing celebrated the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in June 1953

1 . Worthing Children enjoying a disco after the street party in Chiltern Crescent, Durrington Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

2 . Worthing Children at the jubilee tea in Raleigh Crescent, Durrington Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

3 . Worthing Children taking part in a fancy hat competition at the Golden Lion in Worthing Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

4 . Worthing Striking a serious note, children attending a service of thanksgiving in Steyning Gardens, Worthing, on Sunday, June 5, 1977 Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales