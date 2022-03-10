Her Majesty, wearing the Imperial State crown, smiling and waving from the balcony at Buckingham Palace with the Duke of Edinburgh after her Coronation at Westminster Abbey. Picture: INTERCONTINENTALE/AFP via Getty Images
Her Majesty, wearing the Imperial State crown, smiling and waving from the balcony at Buckingham Palace with the Duke of Edinburgh after her Coronation at Westminster Abbey. Picture: INTERCONTINENTALE/AFP via Getty Images

See how Worthing celebrated the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in June 1953

Worthing and the surrounding area celebrated the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in style in June 1953, with days of festivities, performances, processions and a fireworks finale.

By Elaine Hammond
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 4:46 pm

The procession in Worthing was the longest the town had known and there were many thousands of spectators. It set out in brilliant sunshine but pouring rain set in as it turned into South Street, Worthing, where crowds of people were waiting. Luckily, the weather cleared again for the closing ceremony in Homefield Park.

Spectacular events were staged by youth organisations and schools, like the Children’s Day at the Manor Ground in Broadwater, and street parties proved as popular as ever. Thousands were able to watch the ceremonies in London, thanks to the advent of television, and a number of large screen showings were arranged.

The other thing that stood out was the weather. Temperatures on Coronation Eve were equal to November and it was the coldest June night in Worthing for nine years. The day itself was warmer but it was still the coldest June day locally for seven years, with only 4.7 hours of sunshine.

Girls from the Picardo School of Dancing celebrating England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland in a charming tableau, winning second prize in the decorative class

Colourful dancing by Worthing Girl Guides at the Manor Ground in Worthing, as part of a youth perfomance called The Tribute, watched by a big crowd

Decorated cycles at Clapham and Patching

The police entry, Round the World from 1558 to 1953, won first prize for the most original tableau

