See what the Class of 2008 at Worthing High School wore for their prom

For the Class of 2008, Worthing High School rolled out the red carpet in true award ceremony-style to wish fond farewells to its departing year-11 students.

Around 170 students and 20 staff members from the school in South Farm Road dressed in their finery for the prom at Highdown Towers in July 2008.

Limos, double-decker buses, vintage cars and even a wheelbarrow were just some of the ways students arrived at the event 17 years ago, all looking forward to a buffet, dance and awards ceremony.

A mix of serious and more light-hearted awards were presented to students, including outstanding commitment, couple of the year and personality of the year.

Rhys Price, assistant head teacher, said at the time: "The evening was an enjoyable experience for everyone and a great souvenir for the students to take with them as they leave Worthing High.

"Lots of parents lined the drive to see the students arrive and we rolled out the red carpet just like a real Oscar night."

