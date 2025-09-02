Ultimately, Leo plans to sail Tally Ho back to Shoreham, using his Samson Boat Co. YouTube channel to fund the restoration.

He bought the 1909 wooden sailing yacht for one dollar and has been rebuilding it in Seattle from the keel up, with the help of friends and supporters.

The ocean voyage from Victoria in Canada to San Francisco Bay in August took Tally Ho under the Golden Gate Bridge after its first landfall at Drake's Bay.

Tally Ho was built by Stowe & Sons in Shoreham and this voyage was just the start of the journey that will see her sailing back to Sussex. Determination and sheer hard work have seen Leo through the painstaking restoration.

The boat was designed by Albert Strange and first launched in 1910. It went on to win the Fastnet Race for Lord Stalbridge, Hugh Grosvenor, in 1927.

Many years later, Tally Ho was saved from destruction by the Albert Strange Association, which preserved the boat in Oregon for seven years, while 'a white knight' was sought to rescue her from oblivion.

Leo, a sailor from Bristol, stepped in at the 11th hour and bought the boat in May 2017. He said it was a beautiful boat, a well-known and important historic vessel, but it was overwhelming to see the amount of work to do.

He has been charting the story of the boat and its restoration on the Sampson Boat Co channel on YouTube to help fund the project.

Leo said: “Although Tally Ho spent a lot of her life on the Hamble and on the Solent, she was originally built in Shoreham. She was originally built and launched with the name Betty for a guy called Charles Hellyer, who was the owner of a fishing fleet in Brixham.

“She was due to be destroyed if not moved out of the yard in Oregon. I had been very generously offered a place to restore the boat but it was 600 miles north of Sequim, Washington, nestled between the Olympic mountains and the ocean.”

Once Tally Ho arrived at the restoration site, the first job was to build a big boatshed around her, which took seven days. Work then began on removing her keel.

Leo learned that Hellyer did not own the boat for long and there were a couple of other owners before she was bought by Lord Stalbridge. He enlarged the rig, adding a top mast and about 20 per cent increase in sail area, making her far more competitive.

Leo said: “More than the rig, though, it was probably the weather that Tally Ho had to thank for her win because it was so rough that it forced almost every other yacht to retire early and not finish the race. In fact only one other yacht finished the race, La Goleta, but Tally Ho beat her on corrected time.”

Leo said the race results showed Tally Ho was extremely capable and seaworthy in strong weather, in keeping with her pilot-cutter lines and heavy construction.

He added: “These qualities would also make her really great as a world cruising yacht and that is in fact what she was used as in the 1950s.”

A young family lived on board in the Solent and sailed Tally Ho around the Atlantic. The boat was then bought by a New Zealander, who intended to sail it home. But while he was working on the Pacific island of Rarotonga, local currents swept the boat on to the reef and she was badly damaged, with a big hole on the port side.

Tally Ho was repaired over the next couple of years and bought by an American, who sailed her back to Oregon to use as a fishing boat.

Finally, having spent years fishing salmon and tuna, he stopped using the boat and it sat in Brookings Harbour for many years.

Leo said: “Even though I found that it was in much worse condition than I had expected it to be, for some reason I decided I’d take the boat on and try to bring her back to her former glory.”

Visit sampsonboat.co.uk/support to make a donation.

1 . Tally Ho Leo Goolden, a boatbuilder and sailor, from Bristol, is on a mission to rebuild the wooden sailing yacht Photo: Leo Goolden / Sampson Boat Co. on YouTube

2 . Tally Ho Tally Ho is a gaff cutter that won the 1927 Fastnet Race Photo: Leo Goolden / Sampson Boat Co. on YouTube

3 . Tally Ho Tally Ho was built by Stow and Son in Shoreham in 1909 and launched in 1910 Photo: Leo Goolden / Sampson Boat Co. on YouTube