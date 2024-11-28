He rose to fame as a finalist in the BBC talent show Any Dream Will Do, which was searching for a new, unknown lead to play Joseph in Andrew Lloyd-Webber’s West End musical.

Seamus' biggest career highlight up to that point was actually a gig he couldn't do. He was asked to perform at Live8 for two different artists, Madonna and Mariah Carey, but unfortunately he had to say no as he had already agreed to sing at a wedding on the day.

Seamus was part of the gospel choir Many Rivers, which culminated in various gigs and recordings, including the Hyde Park Proms Hammersmith Palais, Top of The Pops and Record of the Year with Westlife, recording on Shakin’ Stevens new album, working with Lee Ryan and singing at the Royal Albert Hall.

Everyone in Petworth was delighted to see him for the Christmas festivities on Saturday, December 1, 2007. More than 1,000 people were there to watch him switch on the festive lights.

Seamus then led carol singing around the tree, with musical backing from Petworth Town Band. The bright, clear evening was the answer to the prayers of the organisers, who had woken to torrential rain that morning.

Work began in the early hours, closing the streets around the Market Square in readiness for the big festive event. By the evening, a special stage had been constructed for the Christmas lights ceremony.

Seamus enlisted the help of the crowd for a countdown before he flicked the switch and hundreds of lights began to twinkle on the giant Christmas tree, which had been donated by the Leconfield Estate.

Seamus and members of the choir of the parish church then led the carol singing. Hundreds of visitors had flocked to the town to enjoy the evening and browse the stalls which lined the streets around the Market Square, selling everything from olives to giant Christmas tree decorations.

For the second year running, a traditional French market joined in the event and there were traditional fairground rides for the children.

Shops around the square remained open for the evening and customers enjoyed a festive drink as they browsed.

In Leconfield Hall, the parish council was offering free glasses of mulled wine and mince pies and more stallholders offered tempting Christmas goodies.

The event, organised by the parish council with the support of the town’s Antique Dealers Association, had been growing in popularity since it was established around seven years previously.

Andrew Howard, chairman of the council, said at the time: “We know we attract people from as far away as Horsham for the event. We were thrilled with the response of people and the success on Saturday night.

“The organisation takes a lot of hard work by many volunteers and the payback, seeing the square full of people enjoying themselves, was fantastic.”

Mr Howard, who was master of ceremonies for the evening, publicly thanked parish councillor Rod Tyler for his hard work in organising the lights display.

“He is the brains and the driving force behind putting up the lights. He is there day after day setting it up and he really is a key player.”

Mr Tyler was also still there long after visitors had gone home on Saturday, taking the lights off the stalls at the end of the evening.

Mr Howard also thanked Chichester district and Petworth parish councillor Janet Duncton for all her hard work during the preparation, as chairman of the Christmas lights committee.

For the first time, judging of the best-dressed shop window competition was carried out by the public and the winner was Cynthia’s Hair Salon, in Pound Street.

Seamus, who was working in sales and marketing, lost out to Lee Mead in the TV competition but he went on to perform in Half a Sixpence at the Minerva Theatre. He has also been a TV/ film extra in Closer, Alexander, The Phantom of the Opera, Footballers' Wives, Poirot and Alfie.

1 . Petworth Christmas lights Hundred thronged Market Square for the switch-on of the Petworth Christmas lights in 2007 Photo: Bill Shimmin / SussexWorld

2 . Petworth Christmas lights Seamus Cullen arrives to switch on the Christmas lights Photo: Bill Shimmin / SussexWorld

3 . Petworth Christmas lights Bill Shimmin / SussexWorld Organisers Jean Huggett and Anne Simmons Photo: Bill Shimmin / SussexWorld