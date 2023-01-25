​The Southwick Society will be delving into newspaper archives for its next Heritage Talk, with pictures from the 1930s to the 1990s on show.

Andy Garth will explore the huge and fascinating photographic archive of The Argus newspaper on Monday, February 13.

Nigel Divers, Southwick Society secretary, said: "The Argus, formerly the Evening Argus, has been reporting Sussex news since 1880 and has amassed a huge archive of photographs of local events and everyday life. These pictures are now stored in The Keep, the records collections of East Sussex and Brighton & Hove City councils. Andy will be showing a selection of pictures – some you will remember, some you won't but we are sure they will all be fascinating."

The next month's talk, on Monday, March 13, will be The Lost Wey to the Sea, where Tony Pratt will describe the history of the inland waterway route between London and Portsmouth.

Local historian Andy Garth, left, with Robert Jeeves exploring newspaper archives

Nigel said: "Launched more than 200 years ago during war with France, the project used the rivers Wey and Arun and new connecting canals to transport goods between London and Portsmouth safe from French warships in the English Channel. With the end of the war and the coming of the railways, the route declined and was eventually abandoned.

"The Wey and Arun Canal was a vital link in the route and since the 1970s work has been in progress to bring it back to life. Drawing on old maps, pictures, photos and film, Tony will be describing the waterway's history, restoration activities, latest developments and plans for the future."

Southwick Society Heritage Talks are held in the Southwick Community Centre, in Southwick Street, Southwick, and start at 7.30pm. They are open to all with an entrance charge of £5, reduced to £3 for Southwick Society members.