St Leonards Tesco demolition and building of new store 2008 - 28 pictures

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 7th Mar 2025, 15:59 BST
Updated 7th Mar 2025, 17:03 BST
Many people will have memories of the old St Leonards Tesco store.

It was demolished in 2008 and a new store was built in its place.

These pictures from our archive show the demolition and the grand opening of the new Tesco Extra on December 1 2008.

Tesco Extra in St Leonards opening on 1/12/08

Tesco Extra in St Leonards opening on 1/12/08

Tesco Extra in St Leonards opening on 1/12/08 Photo: staff

The old Tesco store in St Leonards pictured on 4/1/08

The old Tesco store in St Leonards pictured on 4/1/08

The old Tesco store in St Leonards pictured on 4/1/08 Photo: staff

The old Tesco store in St Leonards being demolished. Photo taken on 22/2/08

The old Tesco store in St Leonards being demolished. Photo taken on 22/2/08

The old Tesco store in St Leonards being demolished. Photo taken on 22/2/08 Photo: staff

The old Tesco store in St Leonards being demolished. Photo taken on 22/2/08

The old Tesco store in St Leonards being demolished. Photo taken on 22/2/08

The old Tesco store in St Leonards being demolished. Photo taken on 22/2/08 Photo: staff

