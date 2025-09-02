Story of historic Worthing bakery known for bread and wedding cakes is one of resilience and family

Rhoda Coote, mother of eight children, started the Coote & Sons bakery business in Salvington Road in 1898, following the death of her husband, Alfred Samuel Coote, at the age of 43.

Alfred was one of the last millers at High Salvington Mill. He was employed by the mill owners, the Wisden family, around 1891. He, in turn, employed Stephen Scutt as a journeyman miller and it was Stephen who took over as master miller after Alfred died.

Rhoda was born in 1851, four years before Alfred, and the family made their home in Worthing.

Left a widow, she started her bakery business and by 1900, she had purchased the land on the south side of Salvington Road. Rhoda was responsible for the house, shop and bakehouse at the rear being built to a high specification.

As Coote & Sons became established, it ran a regular advert in the Durrington Parish Magazine between 1915 and 1921. It was billed as 'Coote & Sons, Bakers and Confectioners, The Machine Bakery, Durrington. Noted for Good Country Home-made Bread, Wedding and all kinds of Cakes to Order.”

Rhoda lived at the bakery until her death in 1928, when three of her sons continued to run the business. Her second son, Alfred William Coote was a master baker and he moved into the bakery.

Alfred worked in partnership with two of his brothers, who were living nearby in Salvington Road. Sadly, Alfred died just as he was about to retire in 1946 at the age of 65.

The business was sold to Knowles Bakery, another Worthing bakery dating back to 1828. The bakery in Salvington Road was demolished in the 1980s and Bakers Court, retirement housing, was built on the site in 1987.

Alfred's daughter Muriel Annie married Eric William James Kirk. Eric was the last tenant licensee at The John Selden pub in Salvington, having taken over in 1940 from his grandfather.

The family connection went back to 1925, when William Henry Kirk took over the licence at The John Selden from Harry Wyatt. He ran it until his death in 1940 and his son Eric was landlord until his retirement in 1971.

It was Harry Wyatt's family who were featured in what is possibly the most well-known photo of The John Selden. It was taken around 1920 in front of the pub, on the north side of Salvington Road, at the corner of Half Moon Lane. The pub was built to replace The Spotted Cow, which had been demolished around 1910.

All the family history has been provided by a family member following Ian Richardson's Top Tier Durrington High Salvington talk at Indigo Restaurant in July.

The bakery also features in the free Durrington & Salvington Trail created by Worthing Heritage Alliance Trails.

1 . Coote & Sons Coote & Sons bakery in Salvington Road, Worthing, circa 1910 Photo: Jean Kirk

2 . Coote & Sons Alfred and Rhoda Coote with seven of their eight children, taken in Worthing in the 1890s. Copyright: Jean Kirk. Photo: Jean Kirk

3 . Coote & Sons Sarah and Alfred Coote with their keeshond, Kim, taken at the rear of the bakery in the early 1940s. Copyright: Jean Kirk. Photo: Jean Kirk