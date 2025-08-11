Sussex cattle return to save rare chalk grassland habitat on the South Downs

The late botanist and TV host David Bellamy is still quoted to this day on the subject, describing ancient, species-rich chalk grassland as Britain's tropical rainforests.

He was referring the importance of the habitat due to the high concentration of plant and animal species, and the fact that so much of it has been destroyed in the past 80 years.

The open hills of the South Downs are the result of forest clearing. They have been grazed by sheep and cattle for centuries and remain among the rarest habitats in the UK, home to a remarkable array of plants and creatures. There are about 2,600 hectares of chalk grassland left across Sussex and the Steyning Downland Scheme manages 69 of them, on the Wiston Estate near Steyning.

One of the charity's biggest responsibilities is The Rifle Range, where volunteers have been working hard to restore the flower-rich chalk grassland. Here, you can find all sorts of unusual plants and animals, like wild marjoram and the large skipper butterfly.

As plants grow, nutrients tend to build up in the soil, which encourages scrub and then trees to move in. So, the challenge is stopping the grassland from morphing into woodland, as has happened at Horseshoe Woods since the 1950s.

The Steyning Downland Scheme has been battling the natural phenomenon for years, with the grassland under constant attack from invading tor grass and upright brome. Each winter, conservation volunteers go out in all weathers to cut back the scrub and trees.

With the relentless march of rough grass, scrub and trees continuing, extra effort was needed, so 11 years ago, a conservation grazing programme was launched and the charity welcomed a small herd of Dexter cattle to graze down the grassland.

These cattle are directly descended from the Wealden draught oxen of medieval times, so the land at Pepperscoombe, the Rifle Range and Steyning Coombe suited them well.

Their job was to munch down the grassland to help conserve the ancient chalk grassland habitats. It is tough tor grass, which swamps everything else if it is left. Most cows will not eat it but Dexters are an old breed that will eat anything, and if anything, they do better on such tough grass.

Following a successful pilot project with cattle breeder Frances Sedgwick in the summer of 2014, a new permanent partnership was formed at Steyning in 2015.

The grassland had not been grazed for years and was almost lost but the arrival of the cattle caught it in the nick of time. It was not only good news for the landscape, it was good news for the cattle, as being 100 per cent grass-fed has a proven benefit for their health.

Frances established her herd in 2010, with the cattle going to beef only once a year. She had gained a wealth of experience over many years with the Goodwood Estate, where she was an integral part of the conception and development of the organic food brands business.

In 2020, the downland scheme Dexters were unexpectedly joined by some British Whites from Steyning Roundhill. These Sussex Wildlife Trust cattle had managed to push down a fence before making their way on to the downland scheme land at Pepperscoombe.

The large white 'squatters' were soon spotted by eagle-eyed walkers and Tom Parry, grazing manager at Sussex Wildlife Trust, was asked if they could stay a while.

The wildlife trust has been re-establishing historic land management techniques, such as sympathetic grazing with traditional breeds, for some years. Tom was happy to agree to the cattle remaining in the lower field for a few weeks, as conservation grazing was important to the land.

Five years on and Tom has helped the downland scheme again with the loan of traditional Sussex cattle for 2025. This is the first time in living memory that the Sussex breed has returned to the Rifle Range – and these cows are the 'experts', they just love chalk grassland.

Steyning Downland Scheme explains: "Sussex cattle descended from the ancient red cattle that lived in the Weald prior to the Norman Conquest. They thrive on the sort of rough pasture that modern breeds turn up their noses at. With a thoroughly docile and placid temperament, they're just ideal for the dog walking paradise which is the Steyning Downland."

The Steyning herd is currently made up of six Sussex cattle but that number is expected to increase in the autumn, when wildlife goes dormant. Tom will be using his grazing expertise to watch closely how they get on and gate signs will tell you when the Sussex cattle are in a particular field.

1 . Steyning Downland Scheme View towards the South Downs at Wiston Photo: Malcolm McCluskey

2 . Steyning Downland Scheme One of the Dexter cattle on the Rifle Range at Steyning Photo: Elaine Hammond

3 . Steyning Downland Scheme An information board at Steyning Rifle Range gives the history of the site Photo: Elaine Hammond