Sussex Roman settlement discovery: Findings to be presented to community through public events

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 24th Jan 2025
Following the discovery of a Roman settlement at a Tangmere development site and a major archaeological dig, it has been confirmed that several public outreach events will be held to present findings to the community.

Organised open days will also take place later in the year, providing the public with an opportunity to visit the site and observe the work being carried out.

In April last year, an archaeological dig in Tangmere – to support the planning process for the development of 1,300 homes – identified ‘areas of archaeological interest’ on the site, which includes the remains of a Roman settlement.

Countryside Properties (UK) Ltd is working with Chichester District Council and Tangmere Parish Council on the development of 1,300 homes and community facilities at Tangmere Village. The district council revealed at the time that the archaeology works would ‘not affect the previously anticipated timescales’ associated with the delivery of the scheme.

Photos taken in August 2022 on land in Tangmere earmarked for the 1,300 homes in August 2022 during an archaeological dig. Photo contributedPhotos taken in August 2022 on land in Tangmere earmarked for the 1,300 homes in August 2022 during an archaeological dig. Photo contributed
Photos taken in August 2022 on land in Tangmere earmarked for the 1,300 homes in August 2022 during an archaeological dig. Photo contributed

The development is expected to start 'later this year', Chichester District Council revealed.

Countryside Partnerships is the B2B brand of Vistry Group, whcih was approached for an update on the archaeology works.

In response, a spokesperson said: “Archaeology South East (ASE) are continuing the archaeological site excavations on the Tangmere SDL throughout 2025.

“We will be updating our website quarterly to share any news. Additionally, ASE will hold several public outreach events to present their findings to the community.

"Organised open days will also take place later in the year, providing the public with an opportunity to visit the site and observe the work being carried out.

"Details of these events will be published on the website at the appropriate time.

“In the meantime, as the team continues to excavate the site, we ask that members of the public check the project website for opportunities to visit and refrain from attempting to access the site whilst work is ongoing.”

Chichester District Council – in conjunction with development partner, Countryside – is now in the process of ‘drawing down land required to deliver the development’.

This involves ‘back-to-back transfer of land’ to Countryside, which is ‘ultimately responsible for bearing the cost’ of the acquisition of that land, not the council or taxpayers.

It is anticipated that development will start on site later this year, the council said.

