Taking a look at the history of Jack in the Green

Jack in the Green celebrations will be taking place this weekend (May 2-5). But who is this eco-friendly man, covered in leaves, who will emerge with his drum-banging Bogiemen from the Fishermen’s Museum at 10.15 on Monday?

Beneath it all, Jack is a wooden frame covered in wire netting onto which many leaves are put. On his head is a crown, with flowers hanging down, and inside is the hefty man who has to carry and steer Jack on the long walk up onto the West Hill.

Nationally, Jack in the Green appears to have been born in the mid or late 18th century, evolving from the many historical celebrations of May Day. The 1st of May was, among many other things, the annual holiday of the chimney sweeps, who became synonymous with Jack in the Green in the 19th century. But Jack’s over-exuberant parades displeased the late Victorian moralisers, including those in Hastings, and by the end of the 19th century Jack had largely disappeared.

But a slow revival of Jack began in the 1950s, and by the 1970s several local special groups had been formed around the country. In Hastings, he was brought back to life in 1983 by local teacher Keith Leech, who still today manages what is considered one of Britain’s biggest and best Jack in the Green celebrations. Keith was also the leading restorer of the town’s annual November 5 bonfire night festivities.

May Day dancing in Kings Road in the mid-1890s.

Jack is linked with the ancient tradition of the Green Man, whose foliage-covered face is found in many forms throughout history. He can often be seen carved in wood or stone in medieval churches and cathedrals, part of the structure of these important buildings. It is possible that he was a bridge between the new beliefs of Christianity and the Pagan beliefs it replaced.

On Monday, while Jack and his Bogiemen are making their way up Croft Road to celebrations on the West Hill, thousands of motor-bikers will be having fun on the seafront. They will have taken part in the annual Maydayrun from south-east London down the A21 to Hastings. The run is actually four years older than the Hastings Jack in the Green celebrations, having started in 1979.

Another celebration this weekend is the traditional Morris dancing, an English folk dance first recorded in 1448 in London. It is based on rhythmic stepping and the execution of choreographed figures by a group of dancers in costume, usually wearing bells attached to their legs below the knee. Sticks, swords, handkerchiefs and a variety of other implements may be wielded by the dancers. Many groups of Morris dancers will be active throughout the weekend, starting at noon on Winkle Island on Saturday. The Hastings Jack-in-the-Green festival is now one of the biggest annual gatherings of Morris dancers in the country.

On Sunday May 11 from 12.00 till 4.00 the 92nd May Queen will be crowned in Alexandra Park, with a spectacular display of Maypole, plus Morris dancing, face painting, Punch & Judy and many other festivities. The white-wearing young May Queen is meant to be a personification of the May Day holiday, the springtime and the growing season. The earliest records of maypole celebrations date to the 14th century, and by the 15th century the maypole tradition was well established in southern Britain.

Dancing round the maypole in Alexandra Park.

The early May bank holiday on the first Monday in May was created by the Labour government in 1978; May Day itself – May 1st - is not a public holiday in England (unless it falls on a Monday). May Day is a European festival of ancient origins marking the beginning of summer. Traditions often include gathering wildflowers and green branches ("bringing in the May") and weaving floral garlands. The earliest known May celebrations appeared with the Floralia, the festival of Flora, the Roman goddess of flowers, held from April 27 to May 3 during the Roman Republic era. Whether May Day is a bank holiday or not, the birth of May 1st is always celebrated at dawn (usually 4.45am) on Ladies Parlour on the West Hill, with Morris dancers, drummers and giants welcoming the sunrise.

May Day is also known as International Workers’ Day and Labour Day. This celebration of working class life was set up following a general strike in the United States which began on May 1st 1886. A meeting of the International Socialist Congress in Amsterdam in 1904 called on “all Social Democratic Party organisations and trade unions of all countries to demonstrate energetically on the first of May for the legal establishment of the eight-hour day, for the class demands of the proletariat, and for universal peace.”