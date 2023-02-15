Edit Account-Sign Out
Taking a stroll down Billingshurst high street 15 years ago - in pictures

Billingshurst is one of our district’s most thriving villages.

By Joshua Powling
7 minutes ago
Updated 15th Feb 2023, 10:58am

It’s lucky to have rail connections straight into London, isn't too far away from the South Downs and has great schools, leisure and community facilities, on top of a whole host of community and voluntary organisations working hard day in and day out.

Like any place it has gone through a number of changes over the years, recently it has taken a large amount of houses to the north-east and south, with developers wanting permission for even more. A new business park is partially constructed on the northern approach to the village.

And while a lot has changed, these shots taken by our photographer back in February 2008, exactly 15 years ago, show how much is still recognisable in Billingshurst today.

The old signal box at the railway station has gone, and many of the shops have changed hands and names several times over, but much still looks the same.

1. Billingshurst in 2008

Billingshurst high street

Photo: NW

2. Billingshurst in 2008

Jengers Mead

Photo: NW

3. Billingshurst in 2008

Billingshurst high street

Photo: NW

4. Billingshurst in 2008

Billingshurst's high street

Photo: NW

