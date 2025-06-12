Tales of the unexpected uncovered for Festival of Chichester guided walks

Hear tales of the unexpected and explore historic Chichester on Festival of Chichester guided walks, led by local historian Chris Hare.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris is leading guided walks around Chichester on three consecutive Sundays, June 29, July 6 and July 13, starting at 2.30pm, as part of the Festival of Chichester. Booking for these walks and all his other talks and guided walks can be found at www.tickettailor.com/events/historypeople

Chris said: "During this year’s Festival of Chichester I am leading three guided walks around the ancient city. Although the walks begin and end at the same place, I cannot guarantee that on each occasion I shall follow the same course or relate the same anecdotes, for with Chichester the possible historical diversions and digressions are endless. That is the special quality of a city that has stood for 2,000 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Nor do I claim to be a specialist or expert on Chichester’s history, for the city has several eminent historians far more learned than I. I was lucky enough to manage the Chichester Heritage Trails project from 2016 – 2017 on behalf of the Chichester Society, which greatly added to my knowledge of the city’s history. I think I have developed an eye for the unusual and the unexpected, and a great curiosity to ask the question ‘why’?

Archaeological dig at Chichester city walls

"I am giving an illustrated talk during the festival on the great Sussex writer and poet Hilaire Belloc, who lived variously at Slindon and Shipley, and spent many hours during his childhood wandering the streets of Chichester and musing on its ancient and unchanging qualities.

"When Belloc was a boy it was still possible to approach Chichester across field until you came up against the city walls that date back to Roman times.

"Belloc wanted to know why, when just about every other city in England had removed all trace of their medieval walls, why such large fragments persisted at Chichester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was always fascinated by the slow pace of life in Sussex and its innate conservatism. Much has changed since Belloc’s death in 1953, and no longer can a walker cross only field or wander through woods before they come up against those enduring walls that seem to have defied time.

Chris Hare giving a talk at Chichester Library

"Later in his life, when he had time to muse, Belloc wrote 'When I hear the word Chichester, a town which I should know best in Europe, for it was the market town and local capital of my youth, I forget that it ever had a circuit of walls and that their remains can still be traced among the houses; yet anyone thinking of Sussex up to quite modern times remembered Chichester as a walled town. People coming in by the sea plain from the west, or from the east, or across the downs from the north, were aware of the walls long before they noted anything else, except, beyond the spire of the cathedral. The people of Chichester rebuilt their spire, much as it had been, for Sussex is the most conservative of the English counties. But, for all its attachment to ancient things, Sussex did not keep Chichester as a walled town: a pity, I think. It is when we have lost things that we know their meaning – and then it is too late'.

"Belloc alludes to the cathedral, and we should remember the dominating influence of the church and the bishop over the city from the days of the Saxons almost up until our own times. Two of these bishops, Wilfrid and Richard, were declared saints; and – had this country remained of the Catholic faith – at least two other bishops, Lancelot Andrews and George Bell, might well have been considered for such a spiritual conferment. Chichester without its bishops is like the Tower of London without its ravens, for good or ill, they are integral to the place.

"John Keats, the youthful poet of great genius and feeling, and who departed this life at an age when other men had not even identified a purpose in life, visited Chichester in January 1819. He was in Chichester for the Eve of St Agnes, when – according to folklore – maidens would undertake divination rituals to learn who their true love would be in the coming year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Keats wrote his poem The Eve of St Agnes in consequence of this visit. On those cold, unforgiving January days, Keats wandered through the old cathedral and its close and among the tumbledown buildings, that in those days, crowded all around. His poem tells the tale of the maiden and her fairy lover, but also of the ancient man of God, lost among the cloisters with his rosary.

Procession in North Street, Chichester, in 1967

"His words transport us back in time and breathe upon us the cold of that winter’s day over 200 years ago.

"At the very end of the same century, in 1899, the naturalist and writer, W.H. Hudson, came to Chichester. He was on a pilgrimage of sorts, writing his book, Nature in Downland, that Hudson believed his fellow naturalist and man of the fields, Richard Jefferies would have written, had he not died at the early age of 38, 12 years earlier.

"Hudson really did not like towns and he should have known better than to venture into Chichester, a city that then boasted over 70 inns, pubs, and other drinking establishments. He saw drunks on every corner and reeled at the sight of 'these loathly human objects'. He even declared that the atmosphere in the city was so sapping of the spirit, that people resident for too long began to suffer from a depressive malady commonly known as 'The Chichesters'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The city has been home to artists, as well as writers, heroes of wars as well as bishops. In 2,000 years there is little it has not seen. The Civil War came here in 1642, and cannon balls crashed into the streets. Later puritan soldiers ran amok in the cathedral, defiling statues and pillaging freely.

St Mary's Hospital Almshouses in Chichester

"In 1834 the city was rocked be a series of earth tremors. One even struck when a service of deliverance was being held in the cathedral. Twenty-seven years later, during renovations. The cathedral spire collapsed. Amazingly, no one was hurt.

"If you join my on one of my walks, you will find I have Belloc, Keats, Hudson, not mention several bishops, and numerous adventurers, joining with us on our quest. The buildings cannot speak, but the residents and visitors of many centuries have much to tell."