The Beast from the East hit Worthing five years ago, painting the town white in February 2018

The Beast from the East painted Worthing white five years ago. The town's residents woke on Tuesday, February 27, 2018, to find a flurry of snow had descended during the night.

The Met Office had increased the weather alert in Sussex from yellow to amber on the Monday, as a cold weather front dubbed the Beast from the East swept in from Siberia.

Gritters were out before 6.30am working to prepare the roads in freezing conditions. Schools remained open despite the snow but St Andrew’s School postponed its Parents’ Evening on year-seven boys.

Much of the snow began to disappear during sunny spells in the afternoon but the freezing weather continued, with high wind speeds and gusts of 40mph or more, prompting a Met Office yellow alert as the wind chill factor increases dramatically.

