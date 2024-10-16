The Great Storm of 1987 in Eastbourne: 21 pictures of the destruction in the town

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 16th Oct 2024, 13:29 BST
October 15, 1987 saw the airing of that famous, downbeat BBC weather forecast by Michael Fish – and hours later the South East of England was subjected to the worst storm-force winds in 300 years, leaving a trail of devastation.

The 37th anniversary of the Great Storm is now here when hurricane force winds of up to 103 miles an hour uprooted trees and toppled church spires and, in Hastings, hundreds of homes in the area suffered damage and lost their power supply, while many roads were blocked due to fallen masonry.

We took a look through the archives and found these photographs from Eastbourne, which were taken by Herald photographer Terry Connolly during the aftermath.

