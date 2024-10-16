The Great Storm of 1987 in Eastbourne: 21 pictures of the destruction in the town

The 37th anniversary of the Great Storm is now here when hurricane force winds of up to 103 miles an hour uprooted trees and toppled church spires and, in Hastings, hundreds of homes in the area suffered damage and lost their power supply, while many roads were blocked due to fallen masonry.
We took a look through the archives and found these photographs from Eastbourne, which were taken by Herald photographer Terry Connolly during the aftermath.
1 / 6
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.