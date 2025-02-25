The high-flying glory days when Worthing was famous for its International Birdman spectacle

The format originated in Selsey in 1971, where a prize was given to anyone who could fly 50 yards off the end of the pier, and later moved to Bognor Regis, as the crowds grew bigger and the human flyers more ambitious.

When the traditional Bognor event was scrapped after 29 years due to safety fears following the shortening of its pier, Worthing took up the mantle and the town's first international Birdman got off to a flying start on Saturday, July 5, 2008, with just six weeks' notice.

Unseasonal wet weather failed to dampen the spirits as eight flyers from around the world took off from Worthing Pier in the Leonardo da Vinci and Condor classes for serious flyers, watched by several thousand spectators.

Heavy wind and rain had cleared in time for the incredible flying machines to take to the skies. The leader in the chase for the £30,000 jackpot for flying 100m was former Bognor favourite Ron Freeman, known as the Geordie Flyer, from Northumberland, who managed a distance of 85.9metres on the Saturday.

Any hopes he had of improving his flight on Sunday fell foul of stormy conditions, as organisers called off the second day of competition at 11am, leaving a further 24 entrants grounded.

The former world hang-gliding champion had at least broken the Birdman record for the furthest flight in a glider with a 30ft wing span and Ron was 'over the moon'.

Gale force eight winds and an expected high tide of 6.5m meant it was unsafe to go ahead on day two but the success of the Saturday showed what could be achieved. There were between 5,000 and 7,000 people in town – more than the usual 3,000 that Bognor tended to attract.

Joe Norris, 25, of Eriswell Road, Worthing, bravely agreed to do the benchmark flight, jumping into the sea in just shorts, a t-shirt and hat. He said it was 'the best experience ever', though he was 'very scared'.

Steve Elkins, who makes hang gliders, soared 76.4 metres, while Bill Brooks, a hang glider and Microlight designer since 1979, managed to take his pedal-assisted glider called Coastbuster 16.4 metres.

Tony Hughes flew 69 metres with his craft, Rugby Microlight pilot Paul Fessi flew 49.1 metres with his modified hang-glider, German construction engineer Antonino Madonia managed 20.6 metres and former RAF pilot Dean Gunn travelled 27.9 metres in his Fetcham Flyer

David Moore, an inventor dedicated to human-powered flight, travelled from Connecticut with his daughter Amelia to take part. He managed just 6.6 metres in his batsuit called Fletcher.

The annual event brought thousands of people to Worthing every summer until 2016, when it was announced in February that Worthing International Birdman had been cancelled due to escalating costs.

It had been a wonderful success for Worthing, raising the profile of the town and becoming a key event on the calendar, but investors decided to withdraw with it on a high.

1 . Worthing International Birdman Flying high in July 2008, the first year of Worthing International Birdman Photo: Stephen Goodger W27238p8

2 . Worthing International Birdman David Moore, an inventor dedicated to human-powered flight, in his batsuit called Fletcher Photo: Stephen Goodger W27230h8

3 . Worthing International Birdman Bill Brooks, a hang glider and Microlight designer, with his pedal-assisted glider called Coastbuster Photo: Stephen Goodger W27251h8