The Middy of 100 years ago: auction of houses in Burgess Hill

An auction of 45 houses in Burgess Hill filled a long column in the edition of 22 September 1925.

It was held at St John’s Institute, later the Park Centre, which was recently re-opened after a refit. The houses included 15 at St John’s Terrace in Fairfield Road costing between £110 and £185. That represented about 30 weeks pay for the average worker. The ratio now is more than 380 weeks pay.

An Evening Standard delivery driver was fined £5 (a week’s average pay) with five guineas costs for crashing into a coach travelling from London to Brighton. Trying to insinuate the coach driver was distracted by rowdy passengers the defence solicitor told the coach driver: “You had a rough lot with you in the coach?” The driver replied: “Very select” To which the solicitor responded: “So select that one of them knocked out the front teeth of a fellow who was with the driver of the van.” The driver responded: “I do not know that.”

The court heard the 35 mph impact left the coach hanging over a 40ft drop near Muddleswood crossroads.

Only one person wanted the job of repairing and cleaning street lamps and winding the parish clocks in Hurstpierpoint. He got it.

Three women in their 20s were arrested for stealing shoes, clothes, china, cutlery, etc from Emily Pratt at Slaugham. Two of them were housemaids. One, Gladys Farrell, 26, said: “I don’t know what made me do it.”

Angry firemen walked out of a rowdy Hassocks District Carnival Committee meeting after members dropped the contribution to the brigade’s widows and orphans funds from £15 to £10 to give money to two Brighton hospitals. The paper reported: “The discussion developed into a veritable breeze and things were said that were the subject of apologies afterwards.”

The wedding report of Major Robert Bristow, of Burgess Hill, said in 1914 he escaped death because of pressure of work. While abroad, he had cancelled a trip to England on the liner Empress of Ireland. The ship sank in 14 minutes with the loss of 1,012 crew and passengers after being hit by a collier. Only 465 people survived.

No fewer than nine theatres were listed in Brighton, including the now-ruined West Pier, the Palace Pier and the Theatre Royal. Magistrates came under fire for unfair punishment. FH Williams of The Mill House, said a woman whose car had no silencer was fined £5 while a dangerous driver was fined £2. He said: “Why put a higher price on annoyance than on danger to life?”

In another letter Disgusted of Burgess Hill complained youngsters were gambling on horses and football adding that they were wasting money backing “football teams that have a disconcerting habit of winning away when they should lose.” The paper reported the 1924 population was 5,540 at Burgess Hill and 4,996 at Haywards Heath. Both are now well over 30,000.

This article was recorded on 18 September 2025 for listeners of the Yews Talking News service for blind people and those with impaired vision in the Mid Sussex area. Anyone interested in receiving the recordings or assisting with the reading or recording of programmes may contact Malcolm Hulatt @ [email protected], Telephone 07770 543454 .