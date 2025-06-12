The oldest businesses in the largest town in West Sussex include shops dating back decades

This is by no means a comprehensive list but it shows some of the shops and businesses that have been in the largest town in West Sussex for a very long time. Some are not in the original premises but we have included them because they have nevertheless been in town for years.
One of the oldest shops is Boots the Chemist. It has become an urban myth that Boots had the very first telephone number in Worthing, Worthing 1, but actually we believe that number was allocated to Timothy Whites, which was later taken over by Boots.
1. Oldest Worthing town centre businesses
Whibleys the jewellers is an independent family business with origins in Gracechurch Street, London, in 1894. Traditionally, it is where Worthing's mayor chains have been serviced. Photo: Elaine Hammond / Sussex World
F. Silverthorne the fishmongers has been in Montague Street for 115 years Photo: Elaine Hammond / Sussex World
Cover Up is a family business that was established in 1920 Photo: Elaine Hammond / Sussex World
