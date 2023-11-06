The oldest businesses in Worthing town centre include shops dating back decades

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 6th Nov 2023, 14:01 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2025, 09:03 BST
Worthing town centre has seen many changes over the years, with shops and businesses coming and going, but actually, when you really look, you soon realise a lot of places have been established for decades.

This is by no means a comprehensive list but it shows some of the shops and businesses that have been in Worthing town centre for a very long time. Some are not in the original premises but we have included them because they have nevertheless been in town for years.

One of the oldest shops is Boots the Chemist. It has become an urban myth that Boots had the very first telephone number in Worthing, Worthing 1, but actually we believe that number was allocated to Timothy Whites, which was later taken over by Boots.

Whibleys the jewellers is an independent family business with origins in Gracechurch Street, London, in 1894. Traditionally, it is where Worthing's mayor chains have been serviced.

F. Silverthorne the fishmongers has been in Montague Street for 115 years

Cover Up is a family business that was established in 1920

We are not sure if it is urban myth but people used to say that Boots had the very first telephone number in Worthing, Worthing 1

