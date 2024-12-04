The Petworth Project: Why nearly 2,000 people were persuaded to leave Sussex for Canada

It seems almost unthinkable now but between 1832 and 1837, the Rev Thomas Sockett of Petworth encouraged the move, believing he was acting for the best.

There was no coercion, simply an underlining of the economic benefits, and he did all he could to ensure the Petworth emigrations were conducted with all due humanity.

Historian Sheila Haines and researcher Leigh Lawson have done a huge amount of work on The Petworth Emigration Project over the years and several books on the subject have been published.

Mr Sockett believed he was acting in the interests of Petworth and its people, as there was a great deal of unemployment in Sussex at the time and the new Poor Law was poised to come in.

Emigration was very much in the air and at Petworth House, where Mr Sockett was a tutor, the 3rd Earl of Egremont was more than willing to help financially.

Mr Sockett went on to organise the Petworth emigration scheme, commissioning its own ships to send out of Portsmouth. Two ships went out in 1832 and then one each year until 1837, with Mr Sockett insisting each time on the best conditions possible.

There was a number of similar schemes at the time but this one was unique in its organisation and in the humanity with which it was carried out. Mr Sockett insisted on having more space in steerage for the people and more decent food.

Canada welcomed the Petworth emigrants and all Mr Sockett’s descendants are to be found there today. The family practised what it preached.

Almost 2,000 people from across Sussex, from Petworth in the west to as far east as Brighton, Lewes and Hellingly, left these shores. If the Earl of Egremont owned all the land in a particular parish, he would pay the full amount.

Nobody was forced to go but it was certainly made agreeable so that they would, particularly as the new Poor Law was about to draw back on many benefits previously available.

Local newspapers published letters from the first emigrants, saying they had landed and it is was okay, and Mr Sockett produced booklets to urge more people to go.

Word was put about that by local parishes raising the money to send people, it would be a financial investment to get rid of those that could be a draw on their finances.

Little mention was made of homesickness and how much people missed family and friends back in Sussex.

The Petworth emigrations ceased in 1837, for a number of reasons, not least the death of the Earl of Egremont, the scheme’s big sponsor.

There was also a degree of civil war in Canada and people were tending to look more towards Australia as a destination.

Researching the scheme, The Petworth Emigration Project began as a collaborative case study between Canada and England, looking at the social history and genealogy of 19th century emigration to Upper Canada.

Sheila and Leigh were the researchers in the UK for historian Wendy Cameron in Toronto, who was writing a history of the scheme.

Research for the project goes back to the 1970s but it really begin in earnest in 1990.

For many years, Father Edward Jackman had been researching his ancestors, William and Sarah Jackman, who had emigrated to Upper Canada with five of their children from Goring in April 1836, assisted by the scheme.

In the mid-1980s, Father Jackman visited England and met archivist Alison McCann at West Sussex Record Office. She was able to show him a copy of a letter, written by William and Sarah to their eldest son in England and published in the Brighton Guardian in December 1836.

Father Jackman became interested in the lives of all the other emigrants and asked Wendy to write a history of the scheme. He and the Jackman Foundation of Toronto provided the funding.

With no official passenger lists, so Sheila and Leigh used Canadian sources and various sources in the UK, such as Poor Law records, vestry minutes, parish registers, newspapers and letters written home by the emigrants themselves, to identify more than 1,500 of the 1,800 emigrants.

It was discovered that 80 per cent of the emigrants came from Sussex, with the poor from parishes in Hampshire, the Isle of Wight, Surrey and Cambridgeshire making up the remainder.

Two books, English Immigrant Voices: Labourers' Letters from Upper Canada in the 1830s by Wendy Cameron, Sheila Haines and Mary McDougall Maude and Assisting Emigration to Upper Canada: The Petworth Emigration Project, 1832-1837 by Wendy Cameron and Mary McDougall Maude, were published in August 2000.

Leigh Lawson from Worthing then helped with research for two further books, Poor Cottages & Proud Palaces: The life and work of the Reverend Thomas Sockett of Petworth 1777 - 1859, published in 2007, and Elizabeth Ilive, Egremont's Countess, published in 2017.

1 . The Petworth Project The Rev Thomas Sockett of Petworth Photo: The Petworth Project

2 . The Petworth Project Archivist Alison McCann with Father Edward Jackman and researcher Leigh Lawson in 2018 Photo: The Petworth Project

3 . The Petworth Project One of the 19th century advertisements encouraging Sussex residents to emigrate to Canada Photo: The Petworth Project

4 . The Petworth Project Cornelius and Elizabeth Voice from Billingshurst emigrated in 1834 Photo: The Petworth Project