Heck, I'm still wearing clothing from C&A, BhS and Debenhams, dresses and tops that are among my favourites.

When we reached out to Worthing Herald readers recently to see what shops they would like to see again, it brought back so many memories and while repeating many I'd have said, there were others I'd forgotten and was pleased to be reminded about.

Woolworths has to be number one? The train running around the ceiling, the vast tubs of pick and mix, the fact you could find almost anything in there... I could go on.

BhS, as I said, C&A, Next, Moonsoon, Debenhams – so many clothes shops that aren't there any more. Now, I'm the first to admit I loved a walk around Debenhams but I rarely bought anything, apart from in the sales and at Christmas. Not enough to keep a big place like that going, is it?

Flora Cove told us she misses the likes of Bentalls, Debenhams and BhS – in fact 'any big stores you can browse around and then have a coffee / snack in their own cafe!'.

I know where she's coming from. The BhS restaurant was always a favourite of ours, for sure.

Pauline Fragle said: "When I think of all the lovely stores and shops we used to have. If only we could turn the clock back and put them all back where they were. Used to love a ride in and even if I didn’t buy anything for myself, it was lovely just to window shop."

We must not forget that Worthing does still have some great shops, including some unique independents, and whenever I go in to town, it is always busy.

Carole Dempsey points out: "Worthing is no worse than anywhere else. All towns have lost most of these shops, we're faring better than many towns."

Graham Feest adds: "Sadly many have gone nationally for various reasons. Footfall is down and it is the people in many cases who have forced closures. Maybe the way to boost town centres and get back some of the atmosphere is to ban online shopping.

"Alas that is not going to happen despite the fact that we all complain about the loss of shops. I just wonder what will be left in ten years time. Maybe we should consolidate the town centre and bring all the shops in Rowlands Road into the empty units in South Street and Montague Street."

The long, long list of shops we miss also includes Littlewoods, Cromwells Madhouse, Maplins, Burton, Athena, Sussex Stationers, Miss Selfridge, Dorothy Perkins, Etam, Laura Ashley, Yankee Candle, Gamleys, Index, Early Learning Centre, Mothercare, Laura Ashley and Hawkins Bazaar.

1 . Worthing town centre Montague Street and another thing people miss - the bandstand Photo: Stephen Goodger

2 . Worthing town centre Woolworths has to be number one on the list of stores we miss Photo: SussexWorld

3 . Worthing town centre BhS had a large clothing department and an excellent restaurant Photo: Eddie Mitchell

4 . Worthing town centre Monsoon and Accessorize were particularly popular when there was a sale on Photo: Stephen Goodger