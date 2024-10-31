The story behind the seven War Graves on East Preston Yarnbombers’ poppy trail

Seven war graves at St Mary the Virgin Church in East Preston have been highlighted by East Preston Yarnbombers as part of their poppy cascade and village trail for the Poppy Appeal.

There is a trail of 500 red knitted poppies around the churchyard, linking the war graves.

Sub Lieutenant Anthony Antunovich took many photographs during his service in the Royal Navy and West Sussex Record Office reveals his story in an article by searchroom archivist Abigail Hartley.

He was born Anthony Stuart Hill in 1922 but 20 years later, on August 5, 1942, he renounced the surname Hill and took the name of his step-father, Antonio Antunovich, who his mother, Agnes May, had married before he was born.

Audrey Smithers was an Aircraftwoman 1st Class serving in the Women's Auxiliary Air Force when she died aged 20. Behind is the joint grave of The Hon Michael de Courcy and Malcolm Young who were among 28 people who died as a result of a large-scale Luftwaffe attack on the air base on August 18, 1940.

The family travelled for much of his early life but by the 1940s, were settled at Hyland, Golden Acre, Angmering. With the outbreak of the Second World War, Anthony, known as Tony, enlisted in the Navy and was posted overseas as part of his training.

Tony was a naval pilot, serving in the Fleet Air Arm of the Royal Navy Volunteer Reserves (RNVR), and later records suggest he was trained as a telegraphist. Going through his photograph albums, Abigail built an image of a gregarious and lively young man.

The albums begin part of the way through his training. He sailed to Trinidad with the 42nd Fleet Air Arm observer course towards the end of 1941. Among photos of flights and scenery are pictures of parties on beaches, carnivals and the many women the young men met on their travels. Described by Tony as paradise, the warm beaches of Trinidad were soon swapped for the ice and snow of Ontario.

Tony was able to briefly visit Sussex first but just before Christmas 1941, he set off for Canada. Based at RCAF Station Kingston, this training ground was built by the Royal Canadian Air Force specifically for the use of the British Royal Air Force.

Serjeant Frederick Davis died at home in East Preston from wounds received overseas

Abigail writes: "The photos from this time are stunning, showing off Canada’s endless white plains and beautiful landscape. It also includes an aerial shot of Camp 31 at Fort Henry in Kingston, which served as an internment camp for German combatants and civilian internees during the early stages of the war."

Tony joined 880th Naval Air Squadron after completing his training and served on HMS Indomitable. In the late spring of 1942, he was on his way to Madagascar to help capture the Vichy French-controlled island.

By July, he was back in Europe, this time as part of the convoy carrying supplies, fuel and food to Malta, which at the time was under siege. HMS Indomitable was bombed and Tony’s photographs show the damage the ship endured during the campaign.

Tony returned to the Mediterranean the following year, during the invasions of Italy, and he was married at the Holy Trinity Cathedral, Gibraltar, on September 29, 1943.

Lieutenant John Bayliss served in the 81st Light Anti-Aircraft Regiment of the Royal Artillery and died at Worthing Hospital on March 20, 1945, at the age of 32

Sadly, Tony died only four months later, on January 13, 1944, at the age of 22. Tony was stationed in RAF Ballyhalbert in County Down, Northern Ireland, and was killed in a motorcycle accident.

Mr and Mrs Antunovich, who had been parishioners in East Preston for more than ten years, successfully arranged for a stained-glass window on the north wall of St Mary’s Church at East Preston in his memory. It was designed and made by church window artist and architect Sir John Ninian Comper.

The Commonwealth War Graves Commission has information on some of those buried at East Preston, including Serjeant Frederick Davis, who died at home from wounds received overseas.

Frederick was born on October 31, 1905, in Mile End and was married to Alice Louise Cork on August 8, 1926, in Shipley. Their address at the time was 24 Lanfranc Road, Worthing. The couple had two daughters, Joan Hilda May in July 1927 and Yvonne Margaret Ann in November 1937.

Sub Lieutenant Anthony Antunovich took many photographs during his service in the Royal Navy

Frederick was a timber porter and on January 18, 1939, he signed-up with the Territorial Royal Artillery at the age of 33.

On August 22, 1939, just a few weeks before the outbreak of war, he received his papers to commence full-time military duties. He rose to the rank of Corporal by September 1941 and was transferred to the Army Catering Corps, where he was placed on a hurriedly-prepared cook's course.

He was briefly stationed in North Africa in June 1943 but was then transferred to assist Operation Husky, the invasion of Sicily, around August 1943. It was there that he sustained injuries as a result of enemy action, which saw him returned home to 37 Roundstone Drive, East Preston.

Frederick was convalescing at home on October 29, 1944, when he received his discharge papers, citing him 'permanently unfit for military duties due to injuries sustained by enemy action'.

Frederick was awarded the Italian defence medal, though this was never claimed by him or his family. He died at home on October 27, 1946, from the injuries he received overseas.

Frederick's attesting officer when he signed-up with the Territorial Royal Artillery was Major Montagu H.W. Smithers, whose daughter is also buried in the churchyard.

Private Peter Sydney Lush was in the Royal Sussex Regiment

Audrey Smithers was an Aircraftwoman 1st Class serving in the Women's Auxiliary Air Force when she died aged 20. Her parents lived at The Field, Sea Lane, East Preston. Major Smithers was a parish councillor and a committee member in many local village organisations.

An article in the West Sussex Gazette dated Thursday, April 8, 1943, reported on Audrey's funeral and described the deep regret felt in the district and elsewhere for her death.

"Miss Smithers, who died on March 26 of measles, with encephalitis complications, at Southampton Hospital after only a few days' illness, was 20.

"She was educated at Rosemead, Littlehampton, and Portington, Arundel. Before the war she rode with the Crawley and Horsham branch of the Pony Club for several seasons and took part in many local gymkhanas.

"She joined the W.A.A.F.some months before her call-up became due and was working at an R.A.F. station as part of a radio-location team when taken ill.

"The funeral service was conducted by the Rev. G. G. Fincham, Vicar of East Preston. The coffin, which had been placed in the church overnight, was covered with the R.A.F. ensign of her station.

"Those present included Major and Mrs. Smithers, Jill and Susan Smithers, Mrs. C. Somers Clarke, Miss Smithers, an officer representing the W.A.A.F., an officer representing the R.A.F., and a party of Miss Smithers' personal friends in the W.A.A.F. from the R.A.F. station at which she was serving.

"There were also at the church many friends from the neighbourhood. Very many beautiful flowers were received and, in addition to her family, the following sent tributes:- R.A.F. officers at her station; W.A.A.F. officers, airwomen and airmen, Army officers at her station; 239 Squadron, R.A.F.; personal friends at her station; "C" watch at her station; East Preston Conservative Association; and many residents of the district and other friends."

Lieutenant John Bayliss served in the 81st Light Anti-Aircraft Regiment of the Royal Artillery and died at Worthing Hospital on March 20, 1945, at the age of 32.

John was born in Chertsey on January 5, 1913, the son of Francis Charles and Jessica Bayliss, of 3 Palm Court, Angmering. His father was a successful manager in a building and shop fitting firm.

He attended Harrow School and then exhibited at Exeter College and achieved a BA (Oxon). John went on to worked for the BBC as a news supervisor in 1935.

He died under anaesthetic during an appendectomy operation due to complications. His pulse became erratic and artificial respiration was carried out for over an hour and a half but sadly he could not be saved.

The Hon Michael de Courcy and Malcolm Young were both Lieutenant-Commanders serving in the Royal Navy at RNAS Ford, which was re-commissioned as HMS Peregrine on August 1, 1945.

They were among 28 people who died as a result of a large-scale Luftwaffe attack on the air base on August 18, 1940, and they are buried in a joint grave. Malcolm was 37 and Michael was 32.

It was a co-ordinated attack designed to disable all the fighter stations along the south coast. HMS Peregrine was bombed severely, leaving the building area littered with the remains of demolished buildings. Eight hangars were intact but several were slightly damaged. One hangar had been completely demolished, together with equipment stores, workshops and numerous wooden huts used as offices and sleeping quarters.

Private Peter Sydney Lush was in the Royal Sussex Regiment. He was the son of Frederick Charles and Florence Lush, of East Preston, and died aged 18 on September 2, 1942.