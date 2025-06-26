Traditionally, the ball had taken place on the last day before study leave but 17 years ago, the decision was made to move the event until after all exams had taken place.

There was a marquee with a red carpet to add to the memorable experience. The school hall was decorated in a 'secret agent' style, with cardboard secret agents and Martini glass balloons.

There were non-alcoholic cocktails for all to enjoy and entertainment was provided by ex-pupil Dane Norris and DJ Beach Entertainments.

Army jeeps, double decker buses, mobility scooters and even a wheelbarrow were used by Durrington High School students to arrive at their leavers’ ball in June 2008.

More than 250 students sauntered up the drive at the school in The Boulevard for the ball, dazzling crowds of watching parents and friends.

