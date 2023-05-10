3 . The Thompson Road Coronation Street Party

The Thompson Road Coronation Street Party was organised by Tricia Gostock of Denton Community Challenge and Francesca Lowton of Havens Food Cooperative, with volunteers from both community groups. The event was funded by Newhaven Town Council and had help from many local groups including Denton Community Primary School, who provided the tables and chairs, St Leonards Church in Denton who made over 150 picnic plates for the event, The fire brigade (green watch) who helped us put up and take down the bunting, and several local stores including the Co-op in Newhaven who provided table decorations, and Morrisons who provided the sandwhich fillings. The event featured a bar run by volunteers from Denton Community Challenge which raised money for Havens Community Hub. Photo: Todd Cotterill