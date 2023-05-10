Edit Account-Sign Out
Then and Now: Newhaven's Coronation celebrations 70 years apart

Take a look at how Newhaven celebrated the coronation of HM Queen Elizabeth II in 1953, and how the town has celebrated 70 years on.

By Izzi Vaughan
Published 10th May 2023, 16:45 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 16:46 BST

On June 2nd 1953, the weather in Newhaven was described as "really quite miserable" with some light rain throughout the day. Not good weather for the street parties that had been planned for the day to commemorate the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II on Rose Walk.

Another party took place on King's Avenue, Mount Pleasant, and it's believed that many of the children would have been living in the ex-Army Nissen Huts which were used as temporary accommodation at the time.

Newhaven’s Coronation celebrations to celebrate HM King Charles III included a lighting of a beacon at Newhaven fort, a street party on Thompson Road and a nearby Coronation Festival at Martello Fields, Seaford, with performances and a dog show.

Newhaven Fort hosted a Lighting Up the Nation event, with a beacon lit in honour of HM King Charles III. The Seaford Coronation Festival included a dog show, live performances, Elsa from Frozen and a family parade.

The Thompson Road Coronation Street Party was organised by Tricia Gostock of Denton Community Challenge and Francesca Lowton of Havens Food Cooperative, with volunteers from both community groups. The event was funded by Newhaven Town Council and had help from many local groups, and raised money for Havens Community Hub.

Photo: Newhaven Historical Society

1. The Rose Walk street party

Photo: Newhaven Historical Society



2. Newhaven Fort beacon lighting

Photo: Martin Sinnock



3. The Thompson Road Coronation Street Party

Photo: Todd Cotterill

Photo: Newhaven Historical Society

4. The King's Avenue street party

Photo: Newhaven Historical Society

