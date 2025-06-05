These 15 clothing shops vanished from Worthing – but locals haven’t forgotten them

Shops offering fashion to school uniform live on in the memories of people from the town despite having gone from the high street.
Here are some of the ones people in Worthing remember fondly...
1. Top Shop/Top Man
Top Shop/Top Man was once a mainstay of Montague Street, with Top Shop on the ground floor and Top Man downstairs. Pret has now moved into the shop. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
2. Next
Next in Montague Street closed in 2017. Despite its small-ish size it was always busy, no less than when sales were launched. The chain still has a popular and much larger store in Shoreham, close to the Holmbush Centre Photo: SussexWorld
3. C&A
Here's an example of one clothing shop going and another taking its place. This Montague Centre shop was home to C&A for years. The Dutch firm had operated in Britain since 1922 but in 2000 announced plans to withdraw, with the last shops closing in 2001 – Worthing's is now home to TK Maxx Photo: Google
4. River Island
River Island in Worthing's Montague Street certainly isn't forgotten, and hasn't exactly vanished, following its closure at the end of May Photo: Katherine Holllisey-McLean
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.