These 15 clothing shops vanished from Worthing – but locals haven’t forgotten them

Published 5th Jun 2025, 08:08 BST
These clothing shops may have gone from Worthing town centre but they are certainly not forgotten.

Shops offering fashion to school uniform live on in the memories of people from the town despite having gone from the high street.

Here are some of the ones people in Worthing remember fondly...

Top Shop/Top Man was once a mainstay of Montague Street, with Top Shop on the ground floor and Top Man downstairs. Pret has now moved into the shop.

Next in Montague Street closed in 2017. Despite its small-ish size it was always busy, no less than when sales were launched. The chain still has a popular and much larger store in Shoreham, close to the Holmbush Centre

Here's an example of one clothing shop going and another taking its place. This Montague Centre shop was home to C&A for years. The Dutch firm had operated in Britain since 1922 but in 2000 announced plans to withdraw, with the last shops closing in 2001 – Worthing's is now home to TK Maxx

River Island in Worthing's Montague Street certainly isn't forgotten, and hasn't exactly vanished, following its closure at the end of May

