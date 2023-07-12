We’ve dug deep into our archives to bring you these brilliant pictures of how Crawley looked 100 years ago.

Amongst the pictures are a rather unlikely pram race, or certainly unlikely in the modern world, members of the Australian cricket team enjoying leisure time in Crawley.

We’ve got bus drivers taken some much-needed down time, a beekeeper going about his trade and a town planners working on a new housing estate in the town.

And there is, of course, plenty more so take a look and enjoy these great images.

1 . Horsham and Crawley Point to Point Steeplechases Four women at the Horsham and Crawley Point to Point Steeplechases at Dial Post near West Grinstead on 12th April 1925: Photo: Davis

2 . London to Brighton walk A crowd of locals turns out to watch as competitors pass through Crawley, on the Surrey Walking Club' annual London to Brighton walk on 13th September 1924: Photo: Topical Press Agency

3 . Perambulator Walking Race Mrs Edwards, one of the five contestants taking part in the London to Brighton Perambulator Walking Race, passing two policemen at Crawley on 7th April 1923. Photo: Topical Press Agency

4 . London to Brighton walk May Day Stock Exchange London to Brighton walk, competitor H J Grimwade at Crawley on 1st May 1926. Photo: E. Bacon

