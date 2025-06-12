Truth behind Worthing urban myth confirmed
We wrote about the allocation of Worthing 1 to Boots the Chemist in our article headlined 'The oldest businesses in Worthing town centre include shops dating back decades'.
A former Worthing resident has now written to the Herald with the facts, and it turns out the urban myth is correct – well, sort of.
Tony, who now lives in France, says: "In your article on Worthing's oldest businesses, you say that Boots the Chemist had the phone number Worthing 1.
"I believe this is incorrect. I remember Timothy Whites chemists in Montague Street displayed a sign indicating they were the first business in Worthing with a telephone line, and that their number was Worthing 1.
"However, Timothy Whites were eventually taken over by Boots."
