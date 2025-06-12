Truth behind Worthing urban myth confirmed

One of the oldest shops in Worthing is Boots the Chemist and it has become an urban myth that the store had the town’s very first telephone number.

We wrote about the allocation of Worthing 1 to Boots the Chemist in our article headlined 'The oldest businesses in Worthing town centre include shops dating back decades'.

A former Worthing resident has now written to the Herald with the facts, and it turns out the urban myth is correct – well, sort of.

Tony, who now lives in France, says: "In your article on Worthing's oldest businesses, you say that Boots the Chemist had the phone number Worthing 1.

Timothy Whites the chemist in Montague Street, Worthing

"I believe this is incorrect. I remember Timothy Whites chemists in Montague Street displayed a sign indicating they were the first business in Worthing with a telephone line, and that their number was Worthing 1.

"However, Timothy Whites were eventually taken over by Boots."