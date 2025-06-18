Uncovering the truth about witchcraft in West Sussex

We might think we know a thing or two about witchcraft and even if it is not a subject we have ever especially delved into or researched, most people have a sense of who or what a witch was and what witches believed or did.

Yet, so often, the popular view is not in keeping with the historical record. For example, no witches were ever burned in England – convicted witches were hung, heretics were burned.

In Sussex in a few short years in the 1550s, 36 protestant heretics were burned at the stake for their beliefs, nearly all of them men, as local historian Chris Hare explains.

"What of covens and the witches Sabbath, and calling up the Devil? Well some people might still believe this happened and indeed that it sill happens today.

"A century ago, the folklorist Margaret Murray caused a sensation when she claimed to have proven the existence of a witchcraft religion, with the same beliefs and rituals, stretching out from Scotland in the north to Scilly in the south.

"She had studied the confessions of witches in many European countries and found remarkable similarities, yet how could these women have believed the same things unless they were conforming to belief system that crossed borders and realms?

"These women – and they were mainly women – could never have met or even travelled far outside their own towns and villages, yet they all adhered to the same rites and rituals?

"The counter-argument was swift and decisive. Murray’s main case studies had been from the British Isles, with only a few drawn from other parts of Europe. Supposed witches were often tortured into giving confessions, and it is hardly surprising that they admitted to whatever their tormentors wished to hear.

Sussex stands for its leniency in dealing with acts of supposed witchcraft in the years when it was still a crime

"In the 1970s, Christina Hole gave a more nuanced account of Witchcraft in England, while most recently, in 2023, Marion Gibson sought to explain the witch trials in terms of misogyny and the ‘othering’ of marginalised groups.

"In truth, unless we could travel back in time ourselves and were able to see and hear both accuser and accused, we will always be filtering the past through our own modern biases and beliefs.

"The folklorist Charlotte Latham was born in West Sussex and worked in Worthing as a governess when she was a young woman. The Witchcraft Act had been repealed for only 66 years when Latham was born in 1801, yet even by the time of her death in 1883, the old superstitious fear of witches and the ‘evil eye’ still persisted."

Writing in 1868, Latham observed: "Numbers of our people believe in 'might of the magic spell'. And in the power of witches and wizards to work them ill, and to reveal to them the future events of their lives, and imagine that they have acquired this power and knowledge be selling themselves to the Evil One.”

Folklore records the widespread belief that witches could turn into hares

Chris continues: "There is an interesting paradox here, for although the fear persisted, the county of Sussex stands out in the whole of England for its leniency in dealing with acts of supposed witchcraft in the years when witchcraft was still a crime.

"Indeed only four people had ever been convicted of witchcraft in Sussex and only one person, Margaret Cooper of Kirdford, had ever been executed and that was back in 1575.

"Not all counties were so lenient and hundreds were hanged in other counties, such as Essex and Huntingdonshire. No county in England was less inclined to prosecute witches than Sussex.

"Although the concept of ‘black’ and ‘white’ witches is not to be found in Sussex, the ‘good witch’ is generally referred to as a ‘cunning woman’ or ‘cunning man’. Today, ‘cunning’ has a very negative connotation – it was very different in Latham’s time.

Witch finders would torture suspected witches and force their confessions

"Sussex people would travel long distances to consult what Latham called the ‘village doctoress’. She even gives an example of local people travelling great distances to consult one of these rustic practitioners. 'A man living in the neighbourhood of Chichester, whose children and grandchildren are much afflicted, has twice made a journey of upwards of a hundred miles, with different members of his family, to visit a cunning man in Doresetshire, who professes to be in possession of charms. The month of May is the only month when they will work, and the sufferers, to derive any benefit therefrom, must have their eyes fixed on the new moon at the time when they are presented with a box of ointment made from herbs gathered when the moon was full'.

"The charms used by cunning folk invariably ended by invoking Jesus Christ and the Holy Ghost. For ‘unlettered’ country people, the lore of the land and the word of the Bible were entirely compatible. Yet, others witches were deeply feared and believed to be in league with the Devil.

"Latham gives many examples, this is just one of them. 'There lived, till very lately, in a village near Chichester, a woman of indifferent character, who was never spoken of by the villagers by any other name than that of "The Witch". All appeared to dread her power, and every sudden misfortune that befell them was ascribed to her; but, instead of saying that they were bewitched, they used the very singular expression of being "sin-struck" by the witch. The groom of a gentleman residing in the parish assured his master that there was no resisting her power, and added, “If she willed that I should sit across the roof of this stable from morning to night she’d have me up there in an instant, and nothing could bring me down till she gave me leave to come down”.'

"Folklore also records the very widespread belief that witches could turn into hares. This story is not only prevalent in Sussex, it occurs across the British Isles, and most of Europe and Scandinavia. By the time these stories were written down by folklorists in Sussex, in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, they were usually told light-heartedly, although a certain undercurrent of fear still remained lurking; the uneasy feeling that someone in the village could call upon supernatural powers to assist them in their daily lives.

"In my research I came across an old man who was interviewed as recently as 1933, and recounted an experience of his youth, when, one dark night, he had been out poaching. His keen eyes had closed in on a hare, but before he could strike, the hare was gone and in her place stood the village witch. The suggestion that the old man was spinning a yarn was dispelled by the agitated way he told his story, sitting bolt-upright in his chair, staring ahead, reliving the unnatural encounter or perhaps fifty years earlier.

"There were many methods that people employed to ward of the ‘evil eye’ and the impact of witchcraft, some of which were rather incredible and extraordinary, and certainly show the lengths people would go to make themselves feel safe and to ease their anxiety. It is a stark reminder that the world of our ancestors, even four or five generations ago was so very different to our own."

Folklorist Charlotte Latham was born in West Sussex and worked in Worthing as a governess

