In February 2010, for example, staff from the Cowdray Estate’s building department revealed some unexpected secrets at Grade II listed The Malthouse in Cocking, while it was undergoing top-to-bottom renovation.

Well used to coming across hidden history while working on old properties on the estate, the team was still excited to discover a 30ft well under the floor of what was believed to have been once part of an old brewery.

The structure of the well was restored by two of Cowdray’s bricklayers, Sean Dummer and Dan Hill, who descended into its depths with safety harnesses and lights.

Meanwhile, upstairs in the roofspace above a front bedroom, an original smoke hole dating back to 1570 was found.

Smoke holes were vents which took the smoke from the downstairs fire straight up and out through the roof, in the days before chimneys.

Charred timbers remained in evidence, as the estate’s works manager Gerald Dixon revealed 15 years ago. It was decided a glass top would be created, so that it became a visible feature of the new room.

The Malthouse, which originated in Tudor times, was being renovated so that Sue and Steve Redshaw, across the road at Moonlight Cottage Tea Rooms, could expand their bed and breakfast business.

The area that was once part of the brewery was being converted into a kitchen. The listed status of the building has made the project more complex – and more expensive.

Around eight members of the building works department had been working at the Malthouse since October 2009 and the aim was to be finished by April 2010.

In accordance with regulations for listed buildings, 40 per cent of the property was renovated using materials appropriate to its age – lime base for the kitchen floor as opposed to sand and cement, lime plaster for the bedroom walls (which can take four to five weeks to dry out before it can be painted), and genuine lambswool for insulation. One sniff of the latter proved it was the real thing.

Wobbly and broken brick floors were taken up and relaid traditionally.

The Malthouse is steeped in history, having been built as a farmhouse in the 16th century. It has been added to and extended over the centuries and is now on the National Heritage List for England.

Four years later, an unusual feature came to light when The Cowdray Estate announced plans to refurbish and convert Market Place back to a home in January 2014.

The building in Midhurst’s Edinburgh Square was for many years home to solicitors Johnson and Clarence but it stood empty after they moved out.

The attractive Georgian town house proved too big to re-let as an office, so the idea was to convert it back to a des res.

However there were ten very heavy old safes in the cellar and since it would be quite a task to get them out, the Cowdray Estate considered leaving them as a talking point.

Cowdray Estate belongs to Viscount Cowdray, whose family have owned it since 1909.

