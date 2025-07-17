Were you there? Ska Storms the Pier — 45 years on from The Specials in Hastings

Were you skanking at the Pier Pavilion in the summer of 1980, when The Specials came to Hastings as part of their now-legendary seaside tour? That summer, the town’s iconic pier shook under the weight of stomping boots, bouncing braces, and the full force of 2-Tone energy. Crowds packed into the Pavilion, drawn by the explosion of danceable sounds that bands like The Specials and Madness were spreading across the country.

This year marks 45 years since that unforgettable run of gigs that brought ska and 2 Tone to the English coast (though not all agreed – see the newspaper clipping). We want to hear from the people who were there — whether you caught The Specials (along with The Bodysnatchers and The Go-Go’s) in June 1980, or skanked along with Madness or Bad Manners when they hit Hastings a few months earlier. If you were there, this is your moment to tell the tale.

Skanking on the South Coast

2 Tone wasn’t just a sound — it was a movement. It brought together ska, punk, and the power of pop into something that felt urgent, rebellious, and joyfully defiant. In towns like Hastings, it lit a fire under youth culture that burned long after the bands had rolled out of town.

Ticket stub

We’re looking for anyone who was part of that scene — whether you went to the gigs, bought the records, wore the fashion, or just shared a love of the music.

Were you a mod, a rude girl, a scooterboy, or someone who felt at home in the 2 Tone crowd? Did you grow up in Hastings or nearby and see how those nights left their mark on the local scene?

Share Your Story

We’re currently working on an oral history project called ‘Skatellite Towns’, which looks at ska, 2 Tone, and the youth cultures of the 1980s, especially as they were lived in towns outside the big cities. The passion and energy that came from the music didn’t just stay in London or the Midlands — it rolled out to the coast, to working-class seaside towns like Hastings, where it sparked something in young people that stayed with them for life.

Gig review

As part of the project, we want to speak to people who were part of the local scene back then, whether as fans, gig-goers, musicians, scooter riders, or just people swept up in the feeling that something exciting was happening.

What did those nights mean to you? What do you remember about the crowd, the vibe, the music, the clothes? What stuck with you afterwards?

Get In Touch

We’re collecting memories, stories, and voices for a small oral history project based at Bournemouth University, with the aim of documenting this rich and often forgotten chapter in history through the experience of those who lived it.

The Specials Seaside Tour Poster

If you’ve got something to share — big or small — we’d love to hear from you.

Contact Ian:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61578148491053