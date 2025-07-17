Were you there? Ska Storms the Pier — 45 years on from The Specials in Hastings
This year marks 45 years since that unforgettable run of gigs that brought ska and 2 Tone to the English coast (though not all agreed – see the newspaper clipping). We want to hear from the people who were there — whether you caught The Specials (along with The Bodysnatchers and The Go-Go’s) in June 1980, or skanked along with Madness or Bad Manners when they hit Hastings a few months earlier. If you were there, this is your moment to tell the tale.
Skanking on the South Coast
2 Tone wasn’t just a sound — it was a movement. It brought together ska, punk, and the power of pop into something that felt urgent, rebellious, and joyfully defiant. In towns like Hastings, it lit a fire under youth culture that burned long after the bands had rolled out of town.
We’re looking for anyone who was part of that scene — whether you went to the gigs, bought the records, wore the fashion, or just shared a love of the music.
Were you a mod, a rude girl, a scooterboy, or someone who felt at home in the 2 Tone crowd? Did you grow up in Hastings or nearby and see how those nights left their mark on the local scene?
Share Your Story
We’re currently working on an oral history project called ‘Skatellite Towns’, which looks at ska, 2 Tone, and the youth cultures of the 1980s, especially as they were lived in towns outside the big cities. The passion and energy that came from the music didn’t just stay in London or the Midlands — it rolled out to the coast, to working-class seaside towns like Hastings, where it sparked something in young people that stayed with them for life.
As part of the project, we want to speak to people who were part of the local scene back then, whether as fans, gig-goers, musicians, scooter riders, or just people swept up in the feeling that something exciting was happening.
What did those nights mean to you? What do you remember about the crowd, the vibe, the music, the clothes? What stuck with you afterwards?
Get In Touch
We’re collecting memories, stories, and voices for a small oral history project based at Bournemouth University, with the aim of documenting this rich and often forgotten chapter in history through the experience of those who lived it.
If you’ve got something to share — big or small — we’d love to hear from you.
Contact Ian:
Email: [email protected]
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61578148491053