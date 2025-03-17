West Hill history on display in Stade Hall, Hastings, on Saturday March 22

The controversial plan to replace the West Hill café with a restaurant and Castle visitor centre will be on display in the Stade Hall this Saturday (22nd) from 12.00 till 4.00. Hastings Council and Troika Projects are behind this ‘West Hill Project’, and in their invitation to the ‘community engagement event’ they promise that you can ‘meet the team and have your say on how the initial plans are shaping up’.

However, there are no detailed proposals yet for the £338,000 scheme, and the new restaurant-cum-café is not expected to open until the spring of 2028. In the meantime it is worth looking back on the history of not just the Castle, but of all the West Hill, where people have been living for thousands of years. Until about 6,150 BC England was part of the Europe land mass, with a valley where the English Channel is today, and the West Hill was prominent high ground overlooking this valley. In the Mesolithic period, from c8,500 BC to c4,000 BC, there was an important settlement where Ladies Parlour and the Castle are now. Worked flints have been found on Ladies Parlour.

In the Iron Age, from c800 BC to the arrival of the Romans in 43 AD, there were also ‘hill forts’ on both the East and West Hills, where people could meet for protective, cultural and religious reasons. The Romans probably used the Priory Valley as a harbour for their iron works in Beauport Park, and Roman pottery has been found in the Castle area.

Hastings had become some form of town by the end of the 9th century because it was one of the 31 fortresses - called burhs - founded in 878-79 by King Alfred as a defence against a Viking incursion of southern England. Hastings (called 'Haestingaceastre' as a burh) was one of three burhs in eastern Sussex, the others being at Lewes and possibly Rye. The West Hill would probably have been fortified in some way, making it the obvious place for William the Conqueror to build the Castle after 1066.

The Upper Light

In the medieval period, there were windmills in most towns because they created the flour for making bread, and the West Hill was a good site for them, as the hill slopes down to the south-west where the prevailing wind comes from. Until the early 1870s there were three mills and a steam mill standing close together on the hill, between the southern end of Plynlimmon Road and Priory Road, forming a prominent landmark of the town.

But this industrial estate of mills came to a sudden end in the 1874, when Hastings began expanding rapidly as a popular seaside resort. Until then the area between Priory Road and Mount Pleasant Road had been agricultural land, but in April 1873 most of it was sold as building plots. All three windmills and the steam mill had been demolished by December 1874, clearing the way for the building of Plynlimmon Road, Gordon Road and Alpine Road. There is now no indication that this area was once the site of these mills.

It was the rapid development taking place in and around the town from the 1870s that prompted Hastings Council in 1888 to buy both the East and West Hills from the Sayer-Milward Estate. The hills are now preserved as permanent open spaces, thereby probably confining the West Hill Project’s scheme to little more than the footprint of the existing café.

An historic building still surviving on the West Hill is the Upper Lighthouse, standing next to the Smugglers Adventure Caves. In fact, this is not a normal lighthouse, but one of two ‘leading lights’ that together provide a navigational aid to seafarers close to the coast. The lighthouse’s red light is the ‘Upper Light’ and down on the seafront next to the boating lake is the ‘Lower Light’, a red light on top of a tall lamp-post. If you are out at sea, you can check the accuracy of your compass by lining up the Upper Light on top of the Lower Light and comparing your compass bearing with what it says on the Admiralty chart.

Windmills on the West hill c1850

However, the original purpose of the leading lights was very different. In 1596 a harbour wall was built out from where the west end of West Street is today, but it was immediately broken up in a severe gale, leaving a large pile of rocks and timbers in front of the beach. For the next 300 years this was to be a serious danger for vessels trying to land on the beach in front of the Old Town.

So the first two leading lights were set up to show where the east edge of the hazard was. Fishing boats and traders could only sail onto the Old Town beach when the tide was in and therefore covering the wood and rocks, but if you lined up the two lights and kept to right of them you were safe.

In the early 19th century the Upper Light stood in a small space, which still survives, at the seaward end of Hill Street, while the Lower Light was on top of a building close to the Cutter pub. The Lower Light was rebuilt in 1827 with a building on the same spot, which is still there but without a lantern on top of it. By 1852 the Upper Light had become lost amongst the many lights close to it in the Old Town, so the existing Upper Light on the West Hill replaced it.

The nearby caves are a popular tourist attraction. They began life as natural caves, sometimes used by smugglers, which were excavated for the sand in the late 18th century, and then made bigger for visitors in the 1830s. In World War Two the three acres of caves were turned into an air-raid shelter, with 298 beds crammed together.