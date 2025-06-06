Had you wandered down to the Witterings on a summer’s day in the 1930s, hoping to find a secluded beach or wishing to listen to the waves as they gently lapped on the shore, you might have been disappointed.

Instead, you may well have come across groups of athletic young men, dressed in black, and engaged in some kind of quasi-military manoeuvres.

These would have been members of the British Union of Fascists, taking part in one of their regular summer camps in West Sussex, as local historian Chris Hare explains.

"You might even have encountered Sir Oswald Mosley, the fascists’ charismatic and vocal leader, directing the operations.

Advert for Sir Oswald Mosley talk at the Pier Pavilion in Worthing

"Had you then turned your mind to religion, and decided to travel a few miles to the east, you might have arrived at the parish church of St Peter and St Paul in Rustington.

"You could settle down into a pew and listen to a sermon from the parish priest, the Rev John Crosland. Yet the message this reverend gentleman had to give owed far more to Adolf Hitler than Jesus Christ; for the vicar was an avowed fascist.

"Indeed, on a warm afternoon, he could be found playing tennis with his good friend, William Joyce, later to become notorious as ‘Lord Haw-Haw’ and his treacherous wartime broadcasts from Germany.

"Some parents withdrew their children from the local church school, for fear that the vicar would indoctrinate their little ones with fascist and Nazi propaganda.

The most extreme manifestation of fascism in West Sussex, Arnold Lesse

"A little further to the east again and you would have come to Worthing, and although the town may not wish to be reminded of it today, in the 1930s, it was a hot bed of fascist activity.

"Mosley was a frequent visitor and addressed public meetings on at least four occasions, often amidst scenes of rowdy disorder. The town had a fascist councillor, Captain Charles Henry Bentinck Budd, who served on both Worthing Town Council and West Sussex County Council.

"Although elected as an Independent, as were most councillors at the time, he was District Ofﬁcer for the BUF and a highly visible and vocal proponent of the fascist cause.

"An Angmering farmer, Jorian Jenks was the BUF’s national advisor on agriculture. In 1937, he was appointed as the movement’s prospective parliamentary candidate for the Worthing and Horsham constituency.

William Joyce, who became notorious as ‘Lord Haw-haw’

"The outbreak of war in 1939 caused the postponement of the election, so Jenks never got the opportunity to put his case to the local electorate.

"Following Winston Churchill’s appointment as Prime Minister in May 1940, more than 800 British fascists were interned without trial. Knowing that his arrest was imminent, Mosley named Jenks as temporary leader of the BUF, although this appointment counted for little as Jenks himself was arrested only a few days after Mosley.

"Jenks appears as a very contradictory character to the modern mind, a man at one moment progressive and forward-looking, at another, deeply wedded to dark and evil desires. He was an early advocate of organic and sustainable farming and warned of the dangers posed to human health by artificial fertilizers and pesticides.

"He highlighted the risk of agricultural production being controlled by huge international corporations. His book, Spring Comes Again, predated Rachel Carson’s seminal Silent Spring by 25 years. What a pity that a man with so much foresight should have been bewitched by the vicious virulence of Hitler and racial ideology.

Captain Charles Henry Bentinck Budd, who served on both Worthing Town Council and West Sussex County Council

"Interestingly, Budd and Jenks, in their early public statements, made no reference to racial policies, indeed their views seem far removed from the fascist stereotype. Budd ﬁrst made his mark locally by opposing those on Worthing Council who wished to ban ‘Red Hot Jazz’ from being played in the town’s theatres and other public venues.

"The older generation believed that the young people of the town should be encouraged to enjoy ‘healthy, simple dances, akin to folk dances, such as the Chestnut Tree, the Lambeth Walk and the Palais glide’.

"Captain Budd would have none of it, and was not happy with the appointment of a new musical director with a ‘loathing for Red Hot Jazz’. Red Hot Jazz was the hip-hop of its day and universally detested by all but the young.

"Budd also had a reputation for speaking his mind in a forceful, even aggressive manner, which often included personal insults. He vehemently opposed the introduction of speed limits on the town’s roads and loudly supported a group of unemployed ex-servicemen who had been involved in a scufﬂe with the police.

"On one occasion he was issued with a writ, and more than once he ‘stormed out’ of a council meeting when he failed to get his own way or believed his views were not being taken seriously.

"Budd, like Mosley, had served in the Great War and been deeply affected by the experience. He had also been severely wounded, receiving a bullet wound to the head, which left one of his arms partly paralysed for the rest of his life.

Article in the Worthing Herald of July 11, 1941, about Captain Charles Henry Bentinck Budd, who was interned for nearly the entirety of the war

"The secret ﬁles kept on Budd by the intelligence services hinted that this wound may have affected him psychologically, and offer some explanation for his ‘unstable mental state’.

"It is also signiﬁcant that Budd’s family, although middle class, had once been very afﬂuent, with connections to the aristocracy.

"It would seem that Budd’s father may have squandered much of this inheritance, thereby leading to more resentment and possibly explaining Budd’s later obsession with honest folk being robbed of their savings.

"In October 1934, Mosley held a big fascist rally in Worthing. His opponents were out in force and there were running fights up South Street and into Warwick Street. Mosley, Budd, and William Joyce – later notorious as Hitler’s English propaganda chief, ‘Lord Haw-Haw’ – were arrested and charged with incitement, although they were acquitted at the subsequent trail.

"Budd was interned for nearly the entirety of the war. Indeed he served longer in prison than Mosley himself. When I was researching the first edition of my book, I interviewed people who remembered Budd. One told me he was ‘a changed man’ after the war and was no longer involved in politics.

"For a while he was a farmer at Ashurst. Then he seems to have spent some time in Ireland, before finally settling down in Eastbourne, where he died in 1967.

"Most shocking of all, Crosland, Jenks, and Budd, did not represent the most extreme manifestation of fascism in West Sussex, Arnold Lesse.

"Emanuel Alford, and Thomas Edmunds, were die-hard Nazis, and were arrested after in the war, in 1946, for harbouring SS men attempting to flee justice, with the aim of giving them false identities and a new life in Argentina.

"The story of the West Sussex Fascists is an aspect of recent local history that is only now fully coming to light."

