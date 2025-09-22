What's in a name: Hastings place names often a link with the distant past

Hastings place names are often a link with the distant past, and can recall far-off happenings, locations and celebrities. The name ‘Hastings’ itself is extremely old, coming from the 'Haestingas', the people who supported a Saxon (Danish or German) migrant leader called Haest (or Haesta) who occupied Sussex east of the Pevensey Levels in the 6th or 7th century. Hastings had become some form of town by the end of the 9th century because it was one of the 31 fortresses - called burhs - founded in 878 by King Alfred as a defence against a Viking incursion of southern England.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All Saints Street takes its name from the old parish church at its northern end, but before this it was described in ancient deeds as the king’s highway leading from the gateway in the Hastings Wall to the Minnis Rock, on Barley Lane. As the High Street (called Market Street before 1814) was also described in that way, could Barley Lane in early medieval times have been the main route out of town, rather than Old London Road?

Baldslow is spelled as ‘Baldeslei’ in Domesday, and is said to mean ‘Bealds Hill’. Blacklands: This may refer, as it often does in other parts of Sussex, to the banks of cinder and charcoal produced in iron-working. There may have been an iron-working dam in the small stream that cuts across the bottom of Elphinstone Road (now underground).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bopeep pub is shown on Samuel Cant’s map of the town in 1746. At that time, smugglers were very active in that thinly-populated area, so the name may come from the old nursery rhyme called Little Bopeep: ‘Leave them alone and they will come home, A-wagging their tails behind them.’ The tails were kegs of contraband, and the cautionary advice was to Customs officers. Croft Road and The Croft: A croft is an enclosed piece of ground, and this was part of the Coney Banks where John Collier, and later Edward Milward, preserved rabbits (known sometimes as coneys).

Wellington Square in the 1950s.

Foul Ace and the Gringer are landmarks on the Hastings cliffs. Foul Ace is a big landslip, opposite the BBQ area on the East Hill, shown on a 1750 map. It may be derived from the French word ‘falaise’, meaning cliff. The Gringer, also known as the Gringer Crease, is a gap in the 300-feet high cliffs about half way between Ecclesbourne Glen and Fairlight Glen. On the 1839 tithe map it is called the Gringer Pit, and the field next to it is called the Church Field. The word ‘gringer’ is unknown in English dictionaries, and it may refer to a settlement with a church when the cliffs went much further out to sea. The Govers is the popular name for the woods almost on the beach in front of Fairlight Glen. The official name is Covehurst Bay, ‘hurst’ meaning wood.

George Street was originally known as the Suburbs, as the buildings lay outside the town’s defensive wall across the bottom of the Old Town. Then it was renamed in 1811 after King George III, who was king from 1760-1820. Milward Road was named after the Sayer-Milward family that owned large areas of the town, including much of the West Hill and East Hill. In 1883 Hastings Council agreed that the Milwards could sell for development what are now Milward Road, Milward Crescent, Nelson Road and Wellington Road. In 1888 the Council bought the tops of the two hills from the Milwards.

Old London Road used to be called the London Road, but when James Burton built the new town of St Leonards c1830 he constructed a road from the seafront to Silverhill and called it London Road. So the original London Road became the Old London Road. Robertson Street bears the name of the former Scottish businessman and opium dealer Patrick Robertson, who leased nine acres of what had been the America Ground from the Crown estates. He then laid out the street-plan of Robertson Street, Robertson Terrace, Carlisle Parade, Trinity Street and Claremont, before leasing development plots. Robertson Street became known as the Regent Street of Hastings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Queens Road was originally called Meadow Cottages at the south end and St Andrews Road at the north. The whole length was renamed Queens Road after Queen Victoria in 1876, and the existing Queens Road was renamed Victoria Avenue, as it is today. St Helen’s Road: St Helen was the favourite saint of Offa, King of Mercia, who conquered the Hastings area in 771. This probably explains the dedication of the parish church of Ore to St Helen, from which nearby roads took their name. The town of St Leonards is named after the parish church of St Leonard which stood near the west end of the present Norman Road. Its graveyard was disturbed when the Wesleyan Chapel was built near Gensing Road.

Wellington Square was briefly called Waterloo Square when it was built in the years immediately after the 1815 defeat of Napoleon at the Battle of Waterloo. But it was then decided that French visitors might be put off, and it would be slightly more diplomatic to name it after Lord Wellington who had won the battle. Neighbouring Russell Street was originally called Blucher Street in honour of the Prussian ally at Waterloo. But diplomacy reached this back street in 1831 when it was renamed after a British officer.

White Rock is the former white sandstone headland that provided shelter a millennium ago to the natural harbour of the Priory Valley, where the town centre is today. The top of the headland, also known as Cuckoo Hill, was probably the site of the pre-1066 town of Hastings, but its remains were largely lost as the headland was cut back by the sea and early 19th century development.