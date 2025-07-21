People were out in force to celebrate Hastings Carnival Week in 2008.
Old Town Carnival Week started in 1968 and has entertained all ages over the years.
Attractions include the opening ceremony, treasure trail, pram races, tug o’ war, Traders’ Party and The Grand Carnival Procession.
Can you spot any familiar faces in the crowd?
