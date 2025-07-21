Who can you spot in the crowd? Hastings Carnival Week 2008

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 21st Jul 2025, 14:57 BST
People were out in force to celebrate Hastings Carnival Week in 2008.

Old Town Carnival Week started in 1968 and has entertained all ages over the years.

Attractions include the opening ceremony, treasure trail, pram races, tug o’ war, Traders’ Party and The Grand Carnival Procession.

Can you spot any familiar faces in the crowd?

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2008. Tug o' Warplaceholder image
Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2008. Tug o' War
Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2008. Tug o' War
Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2008. Beach Concert, when it was still on the beach and before it was named Nearly on the Beach Concert.
Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2008. Beach Concert, when it was still on the beach and before it was named Nearly on the Beach Concert.
Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2008. Beach Concert, when it was still on the beach and before it was named Nearly on the Beach Concert.
