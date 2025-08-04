Who can you spot in the crowd? Hastings Carnival Week 2014

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 4th Aug 2025, 16:40 BST
People were out in force to celebrate Hastings Carnival Week in 2014.

Old Town Carnival Week started in 1968 and has entertained all ages over the years. Attractions include the opening ceremony, treasure trail, pram races, tug o’ war, Traders’ Party and The Grand Carnival Procession. Can you spot any familiar faces in the crowd?

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2014: Pram Race. This event took place on Wednesday, July 30. Photo by Frank Copper

Hastings Carnival 2014, which took place on Saturday, Aug 2nd. Photo by Frank Copper.

Hastings Carnival 2014, which took place on Saturday, Aug 2nd. Photo by Frank Copper.

Hastings Carnival 2014, which took place on Saturday, Aug 2nd. Photo by Frank Copper.

