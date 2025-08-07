Who can you spot in the crowd? The Olympic Torch passes through St Leonards and Hastings in 2012

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 7th Aug 2025, 16:39 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2025, 17:14 BST
The Olympic Torch relay took place between May 19 and July 27, 2012.

It passed through more than 1,000 towns, villages and cities across the UK.

The relay reached Bexhill on July 17 and continued through St Leonards to The Stade in Hastings Old Town.

Can you spot any familiar faces in the crowd?

See also:

Who can you spot in the crowd? The Queen opens Priory Meadow shopping centre, Hastings, 1997

Who can you spot in the crowd? Hastings Carnival Week 2008

Who can you spot in the crowd? Hastings Carnival Week 2014

Olympic Torch arrives in St Leonards outside Azur. 17/7/12 Eric Hardwick

1. Olympic Torch arrives in St Leonards outside Azur. 17/7/12 Eric Hardwick

Olympic Torch arrives in St Leonards outside Azur. 17/7/12 Eric Hardwick Photo: Justin Lycett

Olympic Torch arrives in St Leonards outside Azur. 17/7/12

2. Olympic Torch arrives in St Leonards outside Azur. 17/7/12

Olympic Torch arrives in St Leonards outside Azur. 17/7/12 Photo: Justin Lycett

Olympic Torch arrives in St Leonards outside Azur. 17/7/12

3. Olympic Torch arrives in St Leonards outside Azur. 17/7/12

Olympic Torch arrives in St Leonards outside Azur. 17/7/12 Photo: Justin Lycett

Olympic Torch arrives in St Leonards outside Azur. 17/7/12 Eric Hardwick

4. Olympic Torch arrives in St Leonards outside Azur. 17/7/12 Eric Hardwick

Olympic Torch arrives in St Leonards outside Azur. 17/7/12 Eric Hardwick Photo: Justin Lycett

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:HastingsSt LeonardsQueenHastings Old TownBexhill
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice