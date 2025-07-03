She officially opened Priory Meadow Shopping Centre and also visited the Old Town.
Can you spot any familiar faces in the crowd?
1. The queen visits Hastings in June 1997. Photos by Justin Lycett. Sharon Dortenzio took the Priory Meadow shopping centre photos.
The queen visits Hastings in June 1997. Photos by Justin Lycett. Sharon Dortenzio took the Priory Meadow shopping centre photos.
The queen visits Hastings in June 1997. Photos by Justin Lycett. Sharon Dortenzio took the Priory Meadow shopping centre photos.
The queen visits Hastings in June 1997. Photos by Justin Lycett. Sharon Dortenzio took the Priory Meadow shopping centre photos.
The queen visits Hastings in June 1997. Photos by Justin Lycett. Sharon Dortenzio took the Priory Meadow shopping centre photos.
The queen visits Hastings in June 1997. Photos by Justin Lycett. Sharon Dortenzio took the Priory Meadow shopping centre photos.
The queen visits Hastings in June 1997. Photos by Justin Lycett. Sharon Dortenzio took the Priory Meadow shopping centre photos.
The queen visits Hastings in June 1997. Photos by Justin Lycett. Sharon Dortenzio took the Priory Meadow shopping centre photos.
