Who can you spot in the crowd? The Queen opens Priory Meadow shopping centre, Hastings, 1997

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 12:22 BST
Crowds lined the streets to welcome The Queen when she visited Hastings on June 6, 1997.

She officially opened Priory Meadow Shopping Centre and also visited the Old Town.

Can you spot any familiar faces in the crowd?

The queen visits Hastings in June 1997. Photos by Justin Lycett. Sharon Dortenzio took the Priory Meadow shopping centre photos. Copied from a 6x4 print.

